GREATER Western Sydney livewire Bobby Hill is in a 'really good spot' following an operation after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer last week.

While there remains no clarity on when the 22-year-old may be able to return to AFL football, interim Giants coach Mark McVeigh said the forward is in a 'good place' as his teammates and coaches rally around him.

"It went really well, the operation, which is fantastic and from here we just monitor the situation and listen to the medical experts," McVeigh said.

"The players have gotten right around him and spoken to him several times, as have I. He's in good spirits which is great. He'll take his time to recover at home with his young family and when he feels like he's ready to go, he'll come into the club at some stage.

"But right now, we're giving him space and support and once he's ready to re-engage with us mentally and physically he'll come into the club but from all reports and talking to him on the phone he's in a really good spot and the operation went really well."

Bobby Hill celebrates a goal during the round 11 clash between GWS and Brisbane at the Gabba on May 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

As the Giants prepare to take on a North Melbourne side in disarray at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, whereby an expected win could keep their finals chances alive, McVeigh opened up on the plan that has now been properly formulated for his high-profile assistants in James Hird and Dean Solomon, who are based interstate.

"We've tried hard to really identify the main sessions for them. They'll fly in and always be available for our main session which is when we train the way we want to play," he said.

"And obviously game day they're locked in for the rest of the year as well. They're in contact with the leadership group, James continues to do that and Solly (Solomon) continues to educate players through vision. We've been able to set that up from interstate."

Mark McVeigh talks to James Hird in the Greater Western Sydney v West Coast clash in R10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

With a new coaching group in tow and a reinvigorated mindset that has seen them smash West Coast in round 10 and then push premiership fancy Brisbane at the Gabba the week since McVeigh took charge, GWS will now welcome back some star names for an assault on the second half of the campaign.

All-Australians Lachie Whitfield (ankle) and Nick Haynes (illness) will make their returns against North while star onballer Tim Taranto (back) and defensive stalwart Phil Davis (hamstring) are both looking likely to return the week after at home against the Western Bulldogs.

Braydon Preuss is a strong chance to be fit for this week's encounter with the Kangaroos after recovering from illness and some injury niggles but with fellow ruckman Matt Flynn performing well in his absence, he may be given another week on the sidelines.

Braydon Preuss looks on ahead of the match against Carlton in round nine on May 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Assuming he gets through training for the rest of the week, inaugural captain Callan Ward will be back after recovering from concussion which will see him become the first Giant to hit the 200-game milestone for the club.

"The thing that stands out about Callan Ward is that he's very humble and that's how we like to be at the Giants. He plays the game in the right manner, he's a hard player and treats people with respect at the club and outside," McVeigh said.

"He means a lot to us, he's done a hell of a lot for us and is one of those players you just can't replace. Tremendous respect for him inside the footy department and the other side of the building as well."