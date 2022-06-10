AS THE season enters its second bye round, AFL.com.au again looks at the statistics that matter for the teams with their feet up this weekend.

What's worked or what hasn't worked for Adelaide, Geelong, Gold Coast, Sydney, West Coast and the Western Bulldogs?

There's 10 matches for each of these six teams to either build on what they've done or improve what's gone wrong when they return to action in round 14.

All stats provided by Champion Data.

Category 2021 Avg. Rank 2022 Avg. Rank Key 2022 Stat Scores from Turnover Diff. -11.7 #14 -12.4 #17 Shot at Goal Accuracy 43.5% #16 45.6% #15 Down in 2022 Tackle Diff. -3.8 #10 -10.2 #18

After hitting the skids with five straight losses, the Crows got a little pre-bye boost with victory over West Coast at the weekend, but Matthew Nicks has some areas of concern to address. For a team that built its early-season competitiveness on relentless hustle, Adelaide has been deficient on the defensive side of its game. The Crows are now ranked 18th for tackle differential, at minus-10 a game. They are also the second-worst team in the competition for scores from turnover differential, scoring 12 points fewer than their opponents from that source.

Shane McAdam tackles Lachie Neale during the R9 clash between Adelaide and Brisbane on May 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Category 2021 Avg. Rank 2022 Avg. Rank Key 2022 Stat Score per Inside 50 42.6% #11 46.3% #2 Up in 2022 Score per Inside 50 Against 42.9% #10 40.50% #3 Down in 2022 Contested Possession Diff. +13.2 #1 +1.1 #9

The Cats are riding high with an 8-4 record and it's easy to see why. They are one of the best teams in the AFL at not only scoring once getting the ball inside their forward 50, but one of the best at preventing scores once it goes inside their defensive 50. With Jeremy Cameron (38 goals) and Tom Hawkins (33) first and third in the Coleman Medal race respectively, it's not surprising Geelong is ranked second for scores per inside 50, up markedly from its ranking of 11th in 2021. Defensively they are the third-best in the competition for conceding scores from inside 50s, another huge improvement from 10th last year.

Category 2021 Avg. Rank 2022 Avg. Rank Key 2022 Stat Time in Fwd Half Diff. -7:05 #17 +7:46 #3 Up in 2022 Contested Possession Diff. -9.9 #17 +3.7 #6 Points For 65 #18 84.8 #10

The Suns are one of the big improvers in 2022, taking big leaps in a number of key areas. Stuart Dew's team is living in the front half of the ground, spending almost eight minutes a match more in its forward half than the opposition. This is a whopping 15-minute improvement on last year and good enough to jump them from 17th to third in that category. With Touk Miller and Matt Rowell ranked in the top 10 for contested possessions, Gold Coast has lifted its contested possession differential from minus-10 a game to a positive of 3.7. With their scoring also jumping by 20 points a game, it's little wonder the Suns have a chance to play finals for the first time in club history.

Category 2021 Avg. Rank 2022 Avg. Rank Key 2022 Stat Goal per Inside 50% 24.9% #2 24.9% #4 Shot at Goal Accuracy 52.9% #1 52.1% #3 Down in 2022 Scores from Fwd Half Intercepts 34 #1 28 #7

After making such a huge leap in 2021, the Swans are almost a carbon copy in 2022. Following close wins over Melbourne and Richmond in the past fortnight, they're sitting in sixth place with an 8-4 record after also finishing in sixth last season. Their scoring profile is almost identical, ranked fourth for goals per inside 50 and third for shot at goal accuracy. Technically they've dropped from second and first in those categories respectively, but the numbers are virtually identical to last year. The one area John Longmire would love to see an uptick after the bye is scores from forward-half intercepts, where Sydney has dropped from first to seventh.

Logan McDonald kicks a goal for Sydney against Melbourne in round 12 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Category 2021 Avg. Rank 2022 Avg. Rank Key 2022 Stat Contested Possession Diff. -0.1 #9 -20.0 #18 Down in 2022 Inside 50 Diff. +0.3 #9 -20.7 #17 Clearance Diff. +1.4 #6 -5.3 #17

Not much makes for pleasant reading for Eagles players, coaches, staff or fans this year and this is no exception. Enduring arguably the toughest season in club history to date, the numbers are horrific. In fairness, it's A-grade midfield has been decimated by injuries and to a lesser extent COVID, but the drop-off from sixth to 17th in clearance differential and ninth to 18th in contested possession differential over the past 12 months has been stark. The result has seen the Eagles generate an average of 20 fewer inside 50s each game than their opponent – too tall a challenge for any team to overcome.

Eagles players leave the field after the loss to Port Adelaide in round six on April 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Category 2021 Avg. Rank 2022 Avg. Rank Key 2022 Stat Time in Fwd Half Diff. +7:55 #1 +8:57 #2 Clearance Diff. +5.6 #1 +6.9 #1 Drop off from 2021 Score per Inside 50% 46.0% #1 43.5% #9

Last year's Grand Finalists have made a habit of sneaking their way into finals with late-season surges and will again have to lift after the bye to do some damage in September. There's enough to indicate the Dogs can again challenge if they tighten up some areas though. Like 2021 they are the best clearance team in the competition, with Jack Macrae, Tom Liberatore and Tim English all in the top 20 and helping them to an average advantage of six a game. The Bulldogs are also ranked second for time in forward half differential at almost plus nine minutes, but really have to tidy up their scoring efficiency, having slipped from first to ninth with scores per inside 50.