ALL EYES will be on Callan Ward on Sunday afternoon as he becomes the first Greater Western Sydney player to notch up 200 games for the club.

The inaugural co-captain is into his 15th AFL season and has been the backbone of the club since crossing to the Giants in 2012 after 60 games with the Western Bulldogs.

The 32-year-old became the Giants' all-time games record-holder last season and celebrated his 250th AFL match earlier this year.

Callan Ward looks on before the round nine clash between GWS and Carlton on May 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Giants have had an indifferent start to 2022, sitting in 15th place on the ladder with just three wins. Coming off a narrow 14-point loss to Brisbane at the Gabba, interim coach Mark McVeigh's side will be boosted by the returns of Lachie Whitfield and Adam Kennedy for the clash against the Kangaroos.

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

KANGAROOS v GIANTS Follow it live

Making things more difficult for the struggling Roos is the loss of key defender Ben McKay, who was subbed out of the 62-point loss to Gold Coast in round 12 with concussion, while young gun Tarryn Thomas has been dropped.

Despite the lowly ladder positions of the two sides, North Melbourne coach David Noble said this was the perfect opportunity for Roos fans to turn up and show their support.

"In tough times we need support, there's no doubt," Noble told reporters on Thursday.

"Our membership base numbers are really healthy, I still believe they understand where we are at.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R13: North Melbourne v GWS Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and the Giants at Marvel Stadium.

"But we would like to see people come to the ground and support us on-field.

"That is the essence of what you do. Great communities, great clubs and organisations stick together when things are a bit tough.

"So any of the Shinboner fans and members that are out there, please come down to the ground."

North Melbourne v GWS Giants at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro

GWS Giants: Jake Stein