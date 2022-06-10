Dan McStay in action against Sydney in round seven on May 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN-DEMAND Lion Dan McStay has put contract talks "on the backburner" as he seeks to help Brisbane rediscover its best form.

McStay, one of the hottest properties on the free agent market, will play his 150th game on Saturday night against St Kilda at the Gabba, becoming a Lions Life Member in the process.

The 26-year-old forward is in the sights of several Victorian clubs, including Collingwood, and as reported by AFL.com.au's Inside Trading, has had his offer from Brisbane recently increased to five years.

Speaking on Friday, McStay said he was happy with how things were progressing.

"For me, the contract stuff, I've kind of put that on the backburner," he said.

"My manager and the club are in constant talks. I'm really comfortable where that sits."

McStay has been an integral member of the highest-scoring team in the competition, kicking 14 goals and adding eight assists from 10 games this season.

He kicked 28 (with 11 assists) last year.

Dan McStay celebrates a goal against Collingwood in round five on April 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Coach Chris Fagan said McStay would win an award as "best teammate" at the Lions because of his selfless play.

Now in his ninth season, the Victorian said he was hell-bent on helping Brisbane push towards finals.

"It's a big decision, but I can't really control what's going on off-field," he said.

"All I can control is what I'm doing on-field."