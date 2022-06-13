Fans are seen wearing Fight MND beanies during the round 13 match between Collingwood and Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

THE BIG question ahead of the Queen's Birthday showdown will be how Melbourne responds to a tumultuous week off-field, which followed two consecutive losses for the Dees.

On the other hand, Collingwood heads into the clash with three wins on the trot, while a fourth straight win would see the Magpies climb in to the top eight.

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

MAGPIES v DEMONS Follow it live

Dees full-back Steven May will miss the game after a restaurant punch-on last weekend with teammate Jake Melksham, while dirty linen continued to be aired in the media this week about internal problems at the club during their tumultuous 2020-21 off-season.

The Magpies are boosted by the return of livewire forward Jamie Elliott, who was a late withdrawal last week due to illness. He replaces Reef McInnes, who injured his shoulder in his side's thrilling win over Hawthorn.

Dees defender Daniel Turner, who arrived at the club via the 2021 NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, will make his debut in the match, while premiership defender Michael Hibberd returns for his first match of the season following an ongoing calf injury.

The pair come in to the side for Jayden Hunt and Adam Tomlinson, who were both omitted.

Monday’s game is a significant event in the league’s calendar, with FightMND celebrating the eighth annual ‘Big Freeze’ match, which celebrates Neale Daniher AO and his fight against Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

>> CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO FREEZE MND

The match will help raise funds and awareness for Fight MND, with willing individuals preparing to take the icy plunge in support of the day.

Collingwood v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Collingwood: Tyler Brown

Melbourne: Kade Chandler