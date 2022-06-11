Hugh McCluggage celebrates kicking a goal for Brisbane in the round 13 win over St Kilda at the Gabba on June 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane has moved to equal-top position on the ladder with a grinding 21-point win over St Kilda at the Gabba.

A seven-goal to three second-half set up the 10.18 (78) to 8.9 (57) win after a low-scoring, dour first-half where just eight goals were recorded.

It wasn't all good news for the Lions, with the victory soured somewhat by a hamstring injury to star midfielder Dayne Zorko, who was subbed out in the third quarter.

Joe Daniher was influential in his return from a shoulder injury, finishing with a game-high three goals.

Lachie Neale was in everything, collecting 37 disposals, six marks and three tackles in another standout performance.

Max King and Jade Gresham booted two goals apiece for the Saints, who have now slipped to sixth spot on the ladder.

More to come

BRISBANE 2.4 3.6 7.10 10.18 (78)

ST KILDA 2.1 5.6 7.7 8.9 (57)

GOALS

Brisbane: Daniher 3, McCarthy 2, Cameron, McCluggage, Robinson, Bailey, Starcevich

St Kilda: Gresham 2, King 2, Butler, Crouch, Higgins, McKenzie

BEST

Brisbane: McCluggage, Neale, Starcevich, Daniher, Coleman, Berry

St Kilda: Sinclair, Ross, Gresham, Battle, Paton

INJURIES

Brisbane: Zorko (hamstring), Gardiner (back)

St Kilda: Owens (concussion), McKenzie (concussion), Jones (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Darcy Fort (replaced Zorko at three quarter time)

St Kilda: Jarrod Lienert (replaced Mitch Owens at half time)