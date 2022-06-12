IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- What penalty can Bailey Smith expect?
- Massive game between Pies and Dees
- Jake Stringer struggles
- Jason Horne-Francis' frustration boils over
0:37 – A big issue for the AFL and the Western Bulldogs to deal with
2:28 – What the fallout to the Bailey Smith issue may look like
4:19 – An impressive apology
6:03 – Bailey Smith’s mental health comments from 2021
9:30 – Where this leaves the Bulldogs
10:46 – A president’s “hypocrisy” as they comment on the issue
12:46 – A “massive” clash between Melbourne and Collingwood
14:20 – Melbourne’s backline seems vulnerable without Steven May
17:41 – Jake Stringer and the Bombers are struggling
19:21 – North Melbourne and their “beacon of hope” are not coping