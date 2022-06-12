Jason Horne-Francis after the loss to GWS in round 13 on June 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

- What penalty can Bailey Smith expect?

- Massive game between Pies and Dees

- Jake Stringer struggles

- Jason Horne-Francis' frustration boils over

0:37 – A big issue for the AFL and the Western Bulldogs to deal with

2:28 – What the fallout to the Bailey Smith issue may look like

4:19 – An impressive apology

6:03 – Bailey Smith’s mental health comments from 2021

9:30 – Where this leaves the Bulldogs

10:46 – A president’s “hypocrisy” as they comment on the issue

12:46 – A “massive” clash between Melbourne and Collingwood

14:20 – Melbourne’s backline seems vulnerable without Steven May

17:41 – Jake Stringer and the Bombers are struggling

19:21 – North Melbourne and their “beacon of hope” are not coping