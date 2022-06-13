Harry Perryman in pain during the Giants' clash against North Melbourne in round 13 on June 12, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney defender Harry Perryman is set to be sidelined for an extended period after suffering broken ribs in Sunday’s win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

The 23-year-old was substituted out of the game early in the second quarter following a crunching collision with North Melbourne midfielder Flynn Perez.

Perryman was taken straight down to the rooms with the doctor before heading to hospital for assessment where he was discharged late Sunday night.

Big blow as Perryman subbed off after this clash GWS has suffered a worrying injury concern with Harry Perryman appearing to hurt his ribs in this incident

AFL.com.au understands Perryman has been cleared of internal damage but will be closely monitored over the next three to four weeks.

There is no clear timeframe on Perryman’s return to play at this stage.

Perryman spent Sunday night in Melbourne with Greater Western Sydney’s player development manager Dylan Addison while the Giants returned home, but is expected to fly back to the harbour city on Monday.

The Riverina product has played the first 12 games of the season, averaging 23 disposals ahead of the clash against the Kangaroos.

Greater Western Sydney has now won two of three games since interim coach Mark McVeigh took over from Leon Cameron at the end of round 10.

Highlights: North Melbourne v GWS The Kangaroos and Giants clash in round 13

The Giants have beaten the Kangaroos by 49 points and West Coast by 52 points, around a 14-point loss to Brisbane at the Gabba.

Out-of-contract star Tim Taranto is a chance to return for next Saturday night’s clash against the Western Bulldogs at Giants Stadium.

The 24-year-old has missed all three games under McVeigh due to an ongoing back issue, but has resumed running and could face Luke Beveridge’s side.

Veteran defender Phil Davis is also in contention to play this weekend after recovering from a long-term hamstring injury.