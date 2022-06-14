Clayton Oliver gets a handball away during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 13, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

CLAYTON Oliver reclaimed his spot atop the AFL Coaches' Association champion player of the year award leaderboard after his fine performance on Monday.

The Melbourne star had 43 disposals and six clearances in the Demons' 26-point loss to Collingwood on Queen's Birthday.

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND LEADERBOARD

It was enough to earn eight votes from the coaches, sending Oliver back to the top of the leaderboard with 71, ahead of Lachie Neale (65) and Andrew Brayshaw (64).

Mason Cox took maximum votes after having 21 disposals and eight marks, and kicking a goal.

Greater Western Sydney pair Stephen Coniglio and Harry Himmelberg were each given nine votes for their roles in the Giants' 49-point win over North Melbourne.

Brisbane star Neale and Fremantle midfielder Brayshaw both featured in round 13, polling seven and six votes respectively.

Joining Cox with maximum votes were Carlton's Sam Docherty and Lion Hugh McCluggage.

The 10: Round 13's best moments

Richmond v Port Adelaide

9 Liam Baker (RICH)

7 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)

4 Travis Boak (PORT)

3 Dylan Grimes (RICH)

3 Dion Prestia (RICH)

2 Dan Houston (PORT)

1 Todd Marshall (PORT)

1 Karl Amon (PORT)

Highlights: Richmond v Port Adelaide

Essendon v Carlton

10 Sam Docherty (CARL)

6 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

5 Harry McKay (CARL)

5 Lewis Young (CARL)

2 Nicholas Newman (CARL)

2 Dylan Shiel (ESS)

Highlights: Essendon v Carlton

Fremantle v Hawthorn

9 Caleb Serong (FRE)

6 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

6 Jaeger O'Meara (HAW)

5 James Sicily (HAW)

3 Blake Acres (FRE)

1 Michael Walters (FRE)

Highlights: Fremantle v Hawthorn

Brisbane v St Kilda

10 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

7 Lachie Neale (BL)

6 Keidean Coleman (BL)

3 Jarrod Berry (BL)

2 Jimmy Webster (STK)

1 Oscar McInerney (BL)

1 Jack Sinclair (STK)

Highlights: Brisbane v St Kilda

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney

9 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

9 Harry Himmelberg (GWS)

3 Tanner Bruhn (GWS)

3 Isaac Cumming (GWS)

2 Tom Green (GWS)

2 Sam Taylor (GWS)

1 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

1 Callan Ward (GWS)

Collingwood v Melbourne

10 Mason Cox (COLL)

8 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

4 Brody Mihocek (COLL)

3 Jack Crisp (COLL)

3 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)

2 Darcy Moore (COLL)

LEADERBOARD

71 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

65 Lachie Neale (BL)

64 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

59 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

52 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

50 Touk Miller (GCFC)

50 Christian Petracca (MELB)

48 Callum Mills (SYD)

44 James Sicily (HAW)

43 Bailey Smith (WB)

42 Jack Crisp (COLL)

41 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

41 Darcy Parish (ESS)

40 Max Gawn (MELB)

37 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

36 Sam Docherty (CARL)

35 Sam Walsh (CARL)

32 Jack Sinclair (STK)

31 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

31 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

31 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)