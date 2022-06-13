Sam Docherty tackles Jake Stringer during the R13 clash between Carlton and Essendon on June 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE star Lachie Neale has taken over at the top of the AFL Coaches' Association champion player of the year award - but it may just be temporary with Melbourne gun Clayton Oliver playing in Monday's Queen's Birthday clash against Collingwood.

Neale has 65 votes in total after earning seven against St Kilda, just one ahead of Fremantle midfielder Andrew Brayshaw, with Oliver a further vote back.

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND LEADERBOARD

Inspirational Carlton defender Sam Docherty earned maximum votes for his 33-disposal performance against Essendon on Friday night.

Votes for the North Melbourne v GWS and Collingwood v Melbourne matches will be revealed on Tuesday.

Check out all the votes below.

Richmond v Port Adelaide

9 Liam Baker (RICH)

7 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)

4 Travis Boak (PORT)

3 Dylan Grimes (RICH)

3 Dion Prestia (RICH)

2 Dan Houston (PORT)

1 Todd Marshall (PORT)

1 Karl Amon (PORT)

Essendon v Carlton

10 Sam Docherty (CARL)

6 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

5 Harry McKay (CARL)

5 Lewis Young (CARL)

2 Nicholas Newman (CARL)

2 Dylan Shiel (ESS)

Fremantle v North Melbourne

9 Caleb Serong (FRE)

6 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

6 Jaeger O'Meara (HAW)

5 James Sicily (HAW)

3 Blake Acres (FRE)

1 Michael Walters (FRE)

Brisbane v St Kilda

10 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

7 Lachie Neale (BL)

6 Keidean Coleman (BL)

3 Jarrod Berry (BL)

2 Jimmy Webster (STK)

1 Oscar McInerney (BL)

1 Jack Sinclair (STK)

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney

To come on Tuesday

Collingwood v Melbourne

To come on Tuesday

LEADERBOARD

65 Lachie Neale (BL)

64 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

63 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

59 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

52 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

50 Touk Miller (GCFC)

50 Christian Petracca (MELB)

48 Callum Mills (SYD)

44 James Sicily (HAW)

43 Bailey Smith (WB)

41 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

41 Darcy Parish (ESS)

40 Max Gawn (MELB)

39 Jack Crisp (COLL)

37 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

36 Sam Docherty (CARL)

35 Sam Walsh (CARL)

32 Jack Sinclair (STK)

31 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

31 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

31 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)