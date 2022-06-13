IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Presidents meeting to shape Tassie bid
- Mason Cox revives career
- Gun Pie takes over from Jai Newcombe as Rising Star favourite
- Dees' embarrassing week
In today's episode
0:37 – Discussions today surrounding the proposed Tasmanian License
6:43 – North Melbourne continue to be flagged as an option
9:22 – Collingwood’s excellent run of form
10:34 – Mason Cox is playing some great footy
13:28 – Nick Daicos seems the “clear favourite” for the Rising Star
14:50 – The player you’d love to go to war with
16:13 – Melbourne’s form slump is threatening to derail their season
19:12 – Jason Horne-Francis might need a circuit breaker