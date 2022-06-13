Nick Daicos after Collingwood's win over Melbourne in round 13 on June 13, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Presidents meeting to shape Tassie bid

- Mason Cox revives career

- Gun Pie takes over from Jai Newcombe as Rising Star favourite

- Dees' embarrassing week

In today's episode

0:37 – Discussions today surrounding the proposed Tasmanian License

6:43 – North Melbourne continue to be flagged as an option

9:22 – Collingwood’s excellent run of form

10:34 – Mason Cox is playing some great footy

13:28 – Nick Daicos seems the “clear favourite” for the Rising Star

14:50 – The player you’d love to go to war with

16:13 – Melbourne’s form slump is threatening to derail their season

19:12 – Jason Horne-Francis might need a circuit breaker