FORMER Port Adelaide star Kane Cornes is tipping Essendon to spring a major surprise on Friday night.

The Bombers' woes this season have been well-documented, but Cornes has faith they can cause an upset against St Kilda.

Thursday night's clash between Richmond and Carlton, and Saturday night's grudge match between GWS and Western Bulldogs has caused a few headaches for our tipsters.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

CALLUM TWOMEY

Carlton - 22 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 79

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton - 19 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 78

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - six points
St Kilda
Sydney 
Geelong
Western Bulldogs 
Gold Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 78

JOSH GABELICH

Carlton – 10 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast

Last week: 6
Total: 78

MATTHEW LLOYD

Richmond - 15 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 77

SARAH OLLE

Richmond - 10 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 77

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Richmond - 15 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 76

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton – five points
St Kilda
Sydney 
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney 
Gold Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 75

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond – 14 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 75

KANE CORNES

Richmond - four points
Essendon
Sydney
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 73

SARAH BLACK

Carlton – 10 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 71

MITCH ROBINSON

Carlton - 22 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 70

TOTALS
Richmond 5-7 Carlton
St Kilda 11-1 Essendon
Port Adelaide 0-12 Sydney
West Coast 0-12 Geelong
Greater Western Sydney 7-5 Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast 12-0 Adelaide

Byes: Brisbane, Collingwood, North Melbourne, Hawthorn, Fremantle, Melbourne