FORMER Port Adelaide star Kane Cornes is tipping Essendon to spring a major surprise on Friday night.
The Bombers' woes this season have been well-documented, but Cornes has faith they can cause an upset against St Kilda.
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP AND PLAY NOW
Thursday night's clash between Richmond and Carlton, and Saturday night's grudge match between GWS and Western Bulldogs has caused a few headaches for our tipsters.
Check out all our experts' tips below.
Check out the R14 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
CALLUM TWOMEY
Carlton - 22 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 79
DAMIAN BARRETT
Carlton - 19 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 78
NAT EDWARDS
Carlton - six points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 78
JOSH GABELICH
Carlton – 10 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 78
MATTHEW LLOYD
Richmond - 15 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 77
SARAH OLLE
Richmond - 10 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 77
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Richmond - 15 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 76
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Carlton – five points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 75
MICHAEL WHITING
Richmond – 14 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 75
KANE CORNES
Richmond - four points
Essendon
Sydney
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 73
SARAH BLACK
Carlton – 10 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 71
MITCH ROBINSON
Carlton - 22 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 70
TOTALS
Richmond 5-7 Carlton
St Kilda 11-1 Essendon
Port Adelaide 0-12 Sydney
West Coast 0-12 Geelong
Greater Western Sydney 7-5 Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast 12-0 Adelaide
Byes: Brisbane, Collingwood, North Melbourne, Hawthorn, Fremantle, Melbourne