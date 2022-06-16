Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

FORMER Port Adelaide star Kane Cornes is tipping Essendon to spring a major surprise on Friday night.

The Bombers' woes this season have been well-documented, but Cornes has faith they can cause an upset against St Kilda.

Thursday night's clash between Richmond and Carlton, and Saturday night's grudge match between GWS and Western Bulldogs has caused a few headaches for our tipsters.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

CALLUM TWOMEY

Carlton - 22 points

St Kilda

Sydney

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 79

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton - 19 points

St Kilda

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 78

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - six points

St Kilda

Sydney

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 78

JOSH GABELICH

Carlton – 10 points

St Kilda

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 78

MATTHEW LLOYD

Richmond - 15 points

St Kilda

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 77

SARAH OLLE

Richmond - 10 points

St Kilda

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 77

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Richmond - 15 points

St Kilda

Sydney

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 76

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton – five points

St Kilda

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 75

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond – 14 points

St Kilda

Sydney

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 75

KANE CORNES

Richmond - four points

Essendon

Sydney

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 73

SARAH BLACK

Carlton – 10 points

St Kilda

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 71

MITCH ROBINSON

Carlton - 22 points

St Kilda

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 70

TOTALS

Richmond 5-7 Carlton

St Kilda 11-1 Essendon

Port Adelaide 0-12 Sydney

West Coast 0-12 Geelong

Greater Western Sydney 7-5 Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast 12-0 Adelaide

Byes: Brisbane, Collingwood, North Melbourne, Hawthorn, Fremantle, Melbourne