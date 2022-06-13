Dustin Martin ahead of Richmond's clash against Port Adelaide in round 13 on June 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND superstar Dustin Martin is in doubt for Thursday night's blockbuster clash with Carlton as he battles illness.

The Tigers will be out for redemption against the Blues after losing to their rivals for the first time in nine years in round one at the MCG.

But Richmond might have to do it without their three-time Norm Smith medallist.

The 10: Round 13's best moments Watch the best highlights from a round that included one of the biggest events on the football calendar

"He's got a bit of a lurgy at the moment," Tigers coach Damien Hardwick told Fox Footy's AFL 360.

"He didn't train (on Monday), he's not particularly well at the moment as there's a bit of flu going around.

"He's got a couple of days to get better, and hopefully with some medication he gets up and about.

"He's probably doubtful so we'll wait and see how he goes.

"He's a fair beast, Dustin, so a 30 per cent Dustin Martin is still probably better than most."

Dusty doesn't miss these snaps Dustin Martin takes the advantage and brilliantly snares his side's first

Martin has been back to his rampaging best since returning from a six-game stint on the sidelines due to personal leave.

Richmond will enter the round 14 encounter in ninth on the ladder with a 7-5 record after edging Port Adelaide by 12 points last Thursday night.

The potential loss of Martin could be partly offset by the possible return of star forward Tom Lynch, who is in line to play after missing three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Carlton are flying at 9-3 and are pushing to break through for their first finals appearance since 2013.