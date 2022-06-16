RIVALS Richmond and Carlton face off in a blockbuster Thursday night clash at the MCG.

The Blues (9-3) are pushing for a top-four finish, while the Tigers (7-5) are eyeing the finals and can close to within a win of their arch-rivals with a victory.

Carlton and Richmond have each won five of their past six matches, making them two of the form teams in the competition.

The Tigers are boosted by the inclusions of Tom Lynch and Kane Lambert, although Dustin Martin will miss through illness and Ivan Soldo has been omitted.

Carlton, meanwhile, will see Sam Durdin – taken in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – debut for the club, replacing Caleb Marchbank (knee), while Matthew Cottrell comes in for Adam Cerra (hamstring).