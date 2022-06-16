IF Jason Horne-Francis doesn’t want to be at North ...

IF ...

early in the season Josh Rachele had his name prominently placed among the NAB Rising Star candidates ...

THEN ...

he’s dropped off the pace in the past two months. Back after injury for Sunday’s match against the Suns. Daicos, De Koning, Newcombe, Martin, and others, ahead of him. But he can still make a run.

IF ..

you take out the game in which he injured his shoulder, early ...

THEN ...

Joe Daniher is averaging more than three goals a match this year. Returned with impact last week and without doubt, THE key to the Lions’ flag hopes.

IF ...

Thursday night ended in a loss to Richmond ...

THEN ...

it was a more than OK loss. And the Blues could have stolen it. Players keep dropping with injuries, and that may ruin them at some stage of this season, but to this point, a positive attitude is getting them through.

IF ...

Jordan De Goey wanted to fly to space in an Elon Musk rocket in his own time away from football ...

THEN ...

I couldn’t care less. And nor should anyone else. Good on him for going to Bali during the Pies’ bye period. Clubs don’t “own” players. Can’t believe some think they do.

IF ...

being selected in the mid-season draft was a massive moment for Massimo D’Ambrosio ...

THEN ...

it will have nothing on making his debut under Friday night lights against St Kilda. There’s been a heap of uncertainty and a whole lot of toil just to get here. Hope he stars.

IF ...

14 seasons of this caper have banged-up Michael Walters’ football body ...

THEN ...

the toll hasn’t yet eroded his footy brain. Not the player he was, but still very, very good, and dangerous.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 11: Nat Fyfe and Michael Walters of the Dockers celebrates a goal during the 2022 AFL Round 13 match between the Fremantle Dockers and the Hawthorn Hawks at Optus Stadium on June 11, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos)

IF ...

the Cats have managed an 8-4 scoreline without any contribution from Sam Menegola ...

THEN ...

expect that win-loss ratio to be improved upon now that he’s back. Very important player.

Sam Menegola in action against Fremantle in round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Ben King going down with a knee in the pre-season was a massive hammer blow ...

THEN ...

Lachie Weller going down with a knee in round 12 was also devastating. But there’s a once-missing quality to this side in 2022: resilience. Can still make finals.

IF ...

there’s been a confusing aspect to this team’s mix in recent weeks ...

THEN ...

it’s been Nick Haynes’ absence. Back for the Bulldogs on Saturday night.

IF ...

the ladder says they’re 14th ...

THEN ...

the ladder doesn’t lie. But it’s been a good season. Four wins, a one-point loss to Carlton, a four-point loss to Collingwood. And most importantly, very competitive against the best.

IF ...

Max is Gawn for many matches with syndesmosis ...

THEN ...

the return of Steven after his drunken escapades May get this club back on track. Three consecutive losses have some saying the flag defence is over, but that is being Petty, as there’s been no major Harmes to this point. It does, though, desperately need a Goodwin in its next match - against Brisbane in the Thursday night round 15 opener.

IF ...

Jason Horne-Francis doesn’t want to be there ...

THEN ...

that’s damning on the Roos, and a big problem. But it wouldn’t be the end of the world. Just strike a really good deal with the Power or Crows, and move on.

IF ...

the 2022 season hasn’t unfolded the way he would have liked ...

THEN ...

there’s still time for Mitch Georgiades. A prodigiously talented forward, recalled for Saturday’s match against the Swans. Still backing him to be a gun AFL talent.

IF ...

there have been some wonderful contributors to the Tigers’ premiership dominance since 2017 ...

THEN ...

only one (Dusty, of course) has been more important than Dion Prestia. Has missed a lot of footy the previous two seasons. Regularly plays hurt and underdone. But forever impactful. Was again brilliant on Thursday night in a big win against the Blues.

Dion Prestia and Patrick Cripps exchange words during round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Spud is able to look down tonight at the pre-match goings-on of the Saints-Bombers match at Marvel Stadium ...

THEN ...

he’ll be so grateful for his great mate Nathan Burke taking the microphone and continuing the work he started in destigmatising mental health. The second edition of Spud’s Game: Time 2 Talk. Please make sure you’re watching at 7.50pm.

Danny Frawley (inset) and Nathan Burke. Pictures: AFL Photos

IF ...

there are some who think the Swans are detrimentally too Buddy conscious ...

THEN ...

I’m in the other camp. Just keep trying to get the ball to him. Back for round 14, and still in match-winning form, even at 35 and without shoulders that allow him to pack-mark over his head.

IF ...

the pre-bye period ended up being a complete and unmitigated disaster for everyone associated with this once-mighty club ...

THEN ...

surely there is a circuit-breaker with four premiership players back among seven ins for Saturday’s match against Geelong.

IF ...

he’s already missed two matches, and will now miss the next four due to a headbutt on an opponent and a video and photo of drug use ...

THEN ...

Bailey Smith no longer has a stranglehold on the 2022 Dogs’ best-and-fairest award. Without his on-field spark for matches against GWS, Hawthorn, Brisbane and Sydney, finals look out of reach.

Bailey Smith looks on after the Western Bulldogs' win over Collingwood in round nine on May 13, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

as always there has been a lot of negativity in the fan-base air, and some of that negativity is clearly justified ...

THEN ...

maybe let’s all take a fresh and deep breath and realise the 2022 season is shaping as one for the ages. At least 11, maybe 12 teams, would be finals-worthy. At least five, maybe as many as seven, could win the flag. There have been been some really, really good contests. Guaranteed twists to come.