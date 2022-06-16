Elijah Hollands in action for Gold Coast's VFL team against Aspley in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast coach Stuart Dew says a host of former first-round draft picks will continue biding their time in the VFL as the senior team surges towards the top eight.

With the Suns winning four of their five games prior to the mid-season bye, and an injury list as low as it's been in years at the club, there's not a lot of scope for change, he said.

Sean Lemmens will replace Lachie Weller (knee) for Sunday's match against Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, while Levi Casboult is expected to return after missing the Round 12 win over North Melbourne with a calf niggle.

Sean Lemmens in action during Gold Coast's round 10 clash with the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

Although Dew left the door open for more changes, the news wasn't great for a stack of Suns hammering away with strong VFL form.

Jack Bowes, Brayden Fiorini, Sam Flanders and Elijah Hollands – all former first-round selections – have all been lighting up the lower tier, but could be forced to wait a little longer.

"There's a few guys playing well in the VFL, but when the seniors are delivering, they've just got to keep knocking on the door," Dew said.

"And when the opportunity comes, be ready to take it.

"It's good, healthy competition from within.

"The harder our job it is to pick a team, the better it is for the club."

Enjoy Elijah Holland's standout VFL performance for the Suns

Bowes trained as a midfielder during the pre-season before dislocating his shoulder, and has now played five VFL matches since returning, including a 39-disposal, two-goal performance in his most recent outing against Collingwood.

However, with Touk Miller, Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson and David Swallow all starring in the middle of the ground for the 6-6 Suns, spots are tight.

Jack Bowes at Gold Coast training in May, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've trained him in the midfield and it's a tough midfield to crack into at the moment," Dew said.

"We also know he's played down back, he is flexible.

"We haven't closed the door on that. The preference going into this year was to see how he went in that midfield role, but he can definitely play down back."

Rory Thompson will return from a knee injury in the VFL this weekend, with Dew confirming Caleb Graham would retain his spot after strong showings against Hawthorn and the Kangaroos.