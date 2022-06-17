ST KILDA can climb into fourth spot with a win over struggling Essendon at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

In the second annual Spud's Game, launched in honour of Danny Frawley as a special match for mental health, the Saints (8-4) take on the Bombers (2-10).

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

SAINTS v BOMBERS Follow it live

Hit by injuries in Brisbane, the Saints were beaten by the Lions, but can enter the weekend in fourth if they, as expected, get past the Bombers.

While Daniel McKenzie and Mitch Owens suffered concussions and will miss this week, St Kilda welcomes back Hunter Clark, Jack Billings, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Ryan Byrnes.

Essendon has regained Andrew McGrath but lost Darcy Parish (calf), with Massimo D'Ambrosio – taken with pick No.3 in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – to make his debut and Brayden Ham also returning.

Tom Cutler and Zach Reid were omitted along with last week's sub, Alec Waterman.