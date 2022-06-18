Tim Kelly in action agains Richmond in round seven on April 29, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast star Tim Kelly will miss the opportunity to face his former team after being withdrawn late for Saturday's clash against Geelong with illness.

Kelly has been replaced by emergency Jackson Nelson, with midfielder Greg Clark selected as the medical substitute.

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

EAGLES v CATS Follow it live

Premiership Eagles Elliot Yeo, Dom Sheed, Willie Rioli and Jeremy McGovern will all return from injury while first-year defender Rhett Bazzo will make his debut, with the axe falling on players including Greg Clark, Alex Witherden and Jackson Nelson.

Another loss would see West Coast break its club record for most consecutive defeats with nine.

Kelly's absence is a bitter blow to the Eagles, with the classy onballer their standout performer in a difficult season, averaging 25 disposals and a career-high 5.2 inside 50s and 5.9 clearances.

Geelong has named an unchanged 22, with Francis Evans the medical substitute.

Geelong (8-4) will take on struggling West Coast (1-11) at Optus Stadium, although the Eagles are boosted by the returns of several stars.

West Coast v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST

LATE CHANGES:

West Coast: Jackson Nelson in for Tim Kelly

Geelong: None

MEDICAL SUBS

West Coast: Greg Clark

Geelong: Francis Evans

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R14: West Coast v Geelong Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Eagles and Cats at Optus Stadium.

The Western Bulldogs (6-6) and Greater Western Sydney (4-8) meet in an enticing Saturday night showdown.

GIANTS v DOGS Follow it live

The Giants have won two of their past three and welcome back Braydon Preuss and Nick Haynes, who join debutant Ryan Angwin.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are without the suspended Bailey Smith, with Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Jason Johannisen and Josh Schache returning.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R14: GWS v Western Bulldogs Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and Bulldogs at Giants Stadium.

Port Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

POWER v SWANS Follow it live

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Port Adelaide: Xavier Duursma

Sydney: Braeden Campbell