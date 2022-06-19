Adelaide welcomes back two stars for its clash with Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium on Sunday.

Exciting first-year player Josh Rachele, who missed the last two games with a corked thigh, and defender Jordon Butts (concussion) both come back into the side that will be aiming to make it two wins in a row when they travel to the Gold Coast.

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

SUNS v CROWS Follow it live



But it won’t be an easy task, with the Suns on somewhat of a role, winning four of their past five games including a significant win over flag-fancy Fremantle, and knocking on the door of the top eight.

The Suns will have to do without defender Lachie Weller, who sadly ruptured his ACL against North Melbourne. Exciting youngsters Elijah Hollands and Sam Flanders could get their chance at the top level, with both named on the Suns’ extended bench.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R14: Gold Coast v Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Suns and Crows at Metricon Stadium.

Gold Coast v Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, 3.20pm

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Gold Coast: Jack Bowes

Adelaide: Lachlan Murphy