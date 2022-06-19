State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: West Adelaide v Adelaide at Hisense Stadium, Saturday June 18, 1.40pm ACST

Harry Schoenberg gathered 27 disposals and Lachlan Gollant booted three majors in Adelaide's six-goal win over West Adelaide.

Former top-10 NAB AFL Draft pick Fischer McAsey also kicked two goals from 11 touches, with eight marks including four contested. Luke Pedlar also booted two goals from 13 disposals.

Ruckman Kieran Strachan kicked two majors with 20 disposals, 13 marks, four tackles and 34 hit-outs in a dominant performance.

Billy Frampton (21 disposals and six marks), Chayce Jones (21 disposals and seven tackles), Luke Brown (20 disposals and seven marks), Josh Worrell (20 disposals and two goals) and Andrew McPherson (19 disposals and 10 marks) all added value.

Lachlan Sholl gathered 13 kicks and six handballs, while Brayden Cook had 17 touches and Elliott Himmelberg had only 14 touches but eight tackles and nine hit-outs.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Footscray at Ikon Park, Friday June 17, 7.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Lachie Fogarty pressed his case for a senior recall with 31 disposals and nine clearances and Josh Honey put up his hand if Jack Martin is unavailable with four goals in the Blues' 19-point win over Footscray on Friday night.

Fogarty had 16 kicks and 15 handballs including seven clearances along with seven marks and five tackles, while big-bodied midfielder Will Setterfield gathered a game-high 35 touches with eight tackles. Honey was lively up forward, slotting four majors and taking six marks for 13 disposals.

Brodie Kemp was solid against Josh Bruce with 14 touches and four marks and may come into contention to replace the injured Sam Durdin as a key defender.

Paddy Dow had 29 touches with a game-high eight clearances and Jack Carroll was busy too, with 29 disposals with eight marks and six clearances.

Mid-season draftee Will Hayes (29 disposals) was among the Blues' best, while Liam Stocker (26 disposals) and Sam Philp (22 disposals) contributed well.

Domanic Akuei was concussed early, while Jesse Motlop was quiet with only five touches, three tackles and no goals for the game. Young ruckman Alex Mirkov had 26 hit-outs with six disposals.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Essendon at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Saturday June 18, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Kaine Baldwin and James Stewart both impressed with three goals each and Tom Cutler had 35 touches in the Bombers' 14-point win over Sandringham.

Kyle Langford returned from injury with 20 touches, including five clearances and three tackles to close in on an AFL return, with Andy McGrath unavailable due to injury. Will Snelling (12 disposals with five tackles) and Aaron Francis (six disposals) got involved on their returns.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R13: Kaine Baldwin highlights Enjoy Kaine Baldwin's standout VFL performance for the Bombers

Cutler had a game-high 35 possessions with 25 kicks and 10 handballs, while mid-season draftee Jye Menzie was good with two majors from 11 touches.

Baldwin hauled in five marks to go with his 15 disposals for his three goals. Round 14 medi-sub Stewart slotted three majors from eight touches and four marks.

Garrett McDonagh (15 disposals and four marks), Nick Bryan (14 disposals and 26 hit-outs), Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (12 disposals and a team-high seven marks) and Zach Reid (12 disposals and six marks) were solid.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel v East Perth at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday June 18, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

Matt Taberner showed he's ready for a return to the AFL side after injury with three goals in Peel's 65-point win over East Perth on Saturday.

Taberner made his return from a back injury during Fremantle's bye, booting 3.2 from 12 disposals and eight marks.

Fellow key forward Josh Treacy limped off early with a worrying ankle injury, while ruckman Lloyd Meek was dominant with 24 touches, six touches and 27 hit-outs.

Speedster Liam Henry (16 disposals including six inside 50s and two goals) and Ethan Hughes (26 disposals) both pressed their case to take injured Blake Acres' wing role.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WAFL Showreel, R9: Joel Western highlights Enjoy Joel Western's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

Rookie Neil Erasmus had 26 touches and 12 tackles, while Nathan Wilson (18 disposals), Mitch Crowden (21 disposals), Matthew Johnson (19 disposals), Joel Western (10 disposals and four goals) and Sam Sturt (nine disposals and one goal) all contributed.

Karl Worner was dropped to the WAFL reserves and had 29 possessions in a good response.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Geelong at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday June 18, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

The Cats welcomed back Jack Henry, Esava Ratugolea and Max Holmes after lay-offs in Saturday's 63-point loss to Werribee.

Holmes, who has been out since round seven with an ankle injury, was among Geelong's best accumulating 21 disposals with five clearances and 10 tackles.

Ratugolea slotted two goals in his first game back from an ankle injury, taking five marks with three hit-outs and nine disposals.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R13: Esava Ratugolea highlights Enjoy Esava Ratugolea's standout VFL performance for the Cats

Henry had 16 disposals and six marks on his return after a foot issue, while young ruckman Toby Conway had 24 hit-outs and eight disposals, all handballs.

Quinton Narkle was impressive with 18 possessions including six clearances, while mid-season draftee Zane Williams booted two goals from five touches. Mitch Knevitt had 14 disposals.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Metricon Stadium, Sunday June 19, 11.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

There was no shortage of strong performers in Gold Coast's 56-point win over GWS on Sunday, headlined by a six-goal haul to big forward Chris Burgess.

Burgess, who bagged seven goals against Collingwood last weekend, added half-a-dozen majors to extend his lead in the 'Frosty' Miller Medal race, taking his season tally to 33 goals from 10 games.

Rory Atkins led Gold Coast for disposals with 36 touches and 11 marks, while Brayden Fiorini (32 disposals, eight clearances), Charlie Constable (28 disposals, eight clearances) and Jeremy Sharp (28 disposals) all found plenty of the footy as well.

Chris Burgess (right) celebrates a goal in Gold Coast's VFL win over GWS on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Metricon Stadium, Sunday June 19, 11.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from GWS' clash

Veteran defender Phil Davis is ready for a recall to the Giants' senior side after a classy display in GWS' 56-point loss to Gold Coast on Sunday.

Davis had 24 disposals and 17 marks down back in his first game back from a severe hamstring injury suffered in late March.

Tim Taranto also impressed upon his return from a back complaint, finishing with 27 touches and three clearances.

Xavier O'Halloran was busy around goal with three majors to go with his 16 disposals, while mid-season rookie draftee Wade Derksen also had three goals with 14 disposals and seven marks.

Xavier O'Halloran launches a kick in GWS' VFL clash with Gold Coast on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Norwood at Alberton Oval, Sunday June 19, 1.40pm ACST

Steven Motlop pushed his case for an immediate AFL recall with 28 disposals and two goals in Port Adelaide Magpies' 18-point loss to Norwood on Sunday.

Motlop will be eyeing a return to the top level after fellow Power forward Zak Butters suffered a knee injury in Port's AFL loss to Sydney on Saturday.

Sam Mayes led the disposal count for the Magpies with 33 touches and 11 clearances, while Taj Schofield (16 disposals, 1.2) was busy.

Ruckman Sam Hayes had 37 hitouts but struggled to find the ball around the ground, finishing with just seven disposals.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Richmond at Piranha Park, Sunday June 19, 2.10pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

Jake Aarts booted four goals and Jack Ross was dominant in midfield with 34 possessions and eight clearances in Richmond's barnstorming win over Coburg.

Riley Collier-Dawkins was also strong in the contest, racking up seven clearances to go with his 25 disposals.

Sydney Stack had 21 touches and a goal, Jason Castagna finished with 18 and a goal, while Noah Cumberland made the most of his opportunities to kick three majors.

FT: We bounce back with an impressive and professional 52-point win over Coburg.



An 11-goal second half set-up the win, Aarts (4) and Cumberland (3) were ever dangerous forward of centre.



COB 7.10 (52) def. by RICH 15.14 (104)#gotiges pic.twitter.com/gMcUEiMXaZ — Richmond VFL (@RichmondVFL) June 19, 2022

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Essendon at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Saturday June 18, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

Round 14 medi-sub Marcus Windhager mounted a strong case for an AFL call-up with 32 disposals including 12 clearances and two goals along with three tackles in the Zebras' 14-point loss to Essendon.

Windhager had 23 kicks and nine handballs along with five marks, while Jarrod Lienert gathered 32 touches with six marks and four tackles.

The Tom Campbell tap ends with a Marcus Windhager snag ?



Watch the #VFL: https://t.co/dBCbjK0dxz pic.twitter.com/TgycShz3Ss — #VFL / #VFLW (@VFL) June 18, 2022

Cooper Sharman was lively up forward with three goals from only seven touches and four marks.

Darragh Joyce (24 disposals, 10 marks and one goal), Leo Connolly (23 disposals and seven marks) and Tom Campbell (19 touches and 37 hit-outs) were all good.

Experienced forward Dean Kent had 16 touches with one goal and seven marks and defender Tom Highmore contributed with 19 disposals, six marks and four tackles.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Williamstown at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sunday June 19, 11.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Joel Amartey and mid-season rookie draftee Hugo Hall-Kahan booted five goals each as Sydney scored a massive 111-point win over Williamstown.

Hall-Kahan, 18, was selected at pick No.11 in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft earlier this month from Sandringham Dragons in the NAB League, and has made an instant impact at the Swans.

Ruckman Tom Hickey is also close to an AFL recall after a strong showing with 18 disposals, five marks, 37 hitouts, six clearances and a goal.

Ben Ronke had three goals, Ryan Clarke had 27 disposals and seven clearances, and Hayden McLean marked strongly all day, finishing with 12 grabs but with a wasteful 1.4 in front of goal.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v Subiaco at Optus Stadium, Saturday June 18, 11.05am AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

Alex Witherden responded to his shock omission from the senior side with 32 disposals and 16 marks in West Coast's 28-point loss to Subiaco. Backman Witherden had 26 kicks and six handballs.

Defender Josh Rotham was used as a back-up ruckman, having 20 hit-outs with 21 touches and eight marks, while youngster Jack Williams had 17 disposals and 20 hit-outs with one goal.

Mid-Season Draft top pick Jai Culley had an improved game after last weekend's debut, gathering 20 disposals including six inside-50s with six marks and five tackles.

Isiah Winder (19 disposals and one goal), Zane Trew (18 disposals) and Luke Foley (18 disposals) were solid, while Patrick Naish (14 disposals) and Harry Edwards (15 disposals and six marks) chipped in.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Footscray at Ikon Park, Friday June 17, 7.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Josh Bruce kicked three goals on his return from a long-term ACL injury as Footscray went down by 19 points to the Blues on Friday night.

Bruce only had nine touches with three marks but made them count, slotting 3.0 from all three kicks, with six handballs.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R13: Josh Bruce highlights Enjoy Josh Bruce's standout VFL performance for the Bulldogs

Lachie Hunter impressed on his return after personal leave, gathering 30 possessions with seven marks and two tackles to show he's ready to slot back into the AFL side.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R13: Lachie Hunter highlights Enjoy Lachie Hunter's standout VFL performance for the Bulldogs

Riley Garcia was also returning from injury, gathering 27 disposals with eight tackles in a good display, while Hayden Crozier (27 disposals, 10 marks and a goal) and Dominic Bedendo (24 disposals and 10 marks) were also good.

High draft pick Sam Darcy had 17 touches with a game-high 14 marks, while Mitch Wallis gathered 16 disposals but kicked no goals.

Jordon Sweet had 30 hit-outs with 13 possessions, while there were contributions from Louis Butler (12 kicks and seven handballs), Cody Raak (19 disposals), Zaine Cordy (16 disposals), Roarke Smith (17 disposals) and Arthur Jones (nine disposals).