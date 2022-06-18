Taylor Duryea looks on during the Bulldogs' win over GWS in round 14 on June 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs are hopeful Taylor Duryea has escaped an ACL injury, but the tough defender is still facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

Duryea suffered a worrying knee injury in the early stages of Saturday night's 20-point win over Greater Western Sydney with the veteran landing awkwardly in a marking contest.

He was immediately subbed out of the contest with fears the 31-year-old damaged his ACL.

But post-match coach Luke Beveridge said the club is expecting scans to reveal damage to his medial ligament.

"The report coming out of our medical crew is he's hurt his MCL. To what extent they'll confirm later on after a scan," Beveridge said.

"I think it will still be a significant injury. It's not just a grade one type strain ... he's really damaged it. I think he's going to be out for a little while."

Cody Weightman, who booted five goals in the first half, was the other big injury concern to come out of the Dogs camp with the lively forward bravely playing on after dislocating his elbow.

"It was a nasty injury. He was brave and he came back on. It’s pretty swollen," Beveridge said.

"Hopefully it settles down quickly. I’d imaging our guys will scan it and see what’s happened.

"Hopefully it’s not too bad, other than the trauma of dislocating it.

"He fought the good fight in the second half, and kept the legs ticking over for us. He was pivotal to us winning the game."

The Giants are also counting the cost of the bruising contest with three players failing to see out the game.

After Matt Flynn withdrew pre-match with a quad injury, GWS' ruck stocks took another hit when Braydon Preuss was subbed out early in the second quarter with an ankle injury.

Interim coach Mark McVeigh was hopeful it wasn't serious, although conceded he was unlikely to play next week.

It continues Preuss' tough time at the club after missing all of last year through injury and only managing seven senior games so far in 2022.

"That's a big blow for him because he was ill before the mid-season break and he's fought back, played good footy in the VFL and for that to happen is really disappointing," McVeigh said.

"We don't know where it will land, but you'd have to think he's in doubt. He'll be extremely disappointed because he wants to give back to the footy club who have shown a lot of faith in him and he was doing everything right.

"As a footballer these things happen but you've got to find a way to get through them and we'll support him and he'll be OK. Let's hope it's on the lesser lend."

James Peatling also failed to see out the game with hamstring tightness, while debutant Ryan Angwin was hobbled by an ankle issue.