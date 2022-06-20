The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

THE FINAL bye round brought some carnage to Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic coaches who thought they’d be coming out of the three-week bye period with 'complete' teams.

News of Max Gawn missing three-to-five weeks with a syndesmosis injury saw many pull the trigger last week. Some paid up for Tim English, while others found value in Braydon Preuss. The latter proved to be a disastrous move.

Preuss was injured early in Saturday’s game with just 14 Fantasy points to his name. To add insult to injury, the GWS big man was also suspended for one match by the MRO.

Earlier in the day, Zak Butters injured his knee and is set for four-to-six weeks on the sidelines. It has been a rollercoaster ride for owners of the Port Adelaide midfielder. He looked to be having a great game with 44 points early in the second quarter before injury ended his day.

Add to this, debutant Brynn Teakle who didn’t hit the park after half-time, most coaches have ruck and forward issues to deal with this week.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through the best options for your Fantasy squad as we say goodbye to the byes and tackle the last nine rounds of the season.

In this week’s episode …

1:30 - The bye rounds are over!

4:00 - "You're never as good as you think you are" says Roy.

5:45 - Braydon Preuss unlocked all 'achievements' on the flags that were put up about selecting him.

11:30 - Will we ever get the VC right on Josh Dunkley and Jack Macrae?

13:45 - Jordan Dawson has been a great contributor for Fantasy defences.

16:30 - How did The Traders' teams cope with the bye rounds?

20:30 - All the news with Warnie including prognosis on Zak Butters.

26:00 - Magoos news.

30:00 - Roy runs through his Rollin' 22.

34:10 - The top 8 midfielders appears clear cut with Andrew Brayshaw the most desirable.

36:35 - Stephen Coniglio is ranked as the second best forward in the Rollin' 22.

39:00 - With Gawn out, does Luke Jackson become a value RUC/FWD option at $537k?

43:10 - Is Harry Himmelberg still an option with Phil Davis back?

47:30 - The Traders' trades thanks to Toyota, oh what a feeling!

51:10 - Is Christian Salem a budget option down back?

55:40 - Is there a worry with Darcy Cameron and Luke Jackson when Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn returning soon.

59:00 - Could you consider Matt Crouch or Matt Rowell?

