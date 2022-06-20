CONTRITE Sydney ruckman Peter Ladhams will accept a one-game ban for his brain fade against his former club, as the Swans summon Tom Hickey as his replacement.

Ladhams snapped in Sydney's 23-point loss to Port Adelaide on Saturday, punching Ollie Wines in the ribs.

Swans coach John Longmire said Ladhams will accept the offered one-match suspension with an early guilty plea.

"A 24-year-old who has played 40 games, he will learn from that," Longmire told reporters on Monday.

"He didn't get that part of the game right.

"But we all learn from things like this and I have got no doubt Peter will come through that and learn from it and be a better player because of it."

Sydney's Peter Ladhams and Port Adelaide's Jeremy Finlayson compete in the ruck in round 14 at Adelaide Oval on June 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Ladhams' crude strike on Wines came just minutes after the Sydney ruckman threw Port's Lachie Jones to the ground some 50 metres away from the ball.

Both of Ladhams' acts were penalised with down-field free kicks and resulted in Port goals.

"The moment of playing against his old team, it probably built up a little bit," Longmire said.

"He grew up a street and a half away from Alberton Oval (Port's headquarters)...it was just one of those things, he just let the moment get to him a little bit.

"He's still learning about what the game provides, how he plays the game, but also the emotional aspects of the game."

Sydney's Peter Ladhams takes a spectacular mark over Melbourne's Mitch Brown in round 12 at the MCG on June 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ladhams will miss Saturday night's clash with St Kilda, with Hickey set to play his first game since May 20.

Hickey made his comeback from a toe injury in state league last weekend.

Saturday night's loser will likely be tipped out of the top eight - the Swans are currently seventh and St Kilda eighth, with both teams level on points.

"It's a reflection of the season; it's very competitive," Longmire said.

"We understand, and every team understands, that...any team on any given day is capable of beating anyone else.

"It's something the AFL aspire to, to have an even season...that is what the AFL wants and that is what the AFL have got."