Wil Powell is stretchered off the field during round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WIL Powell will miss the rest of the 2022 season after confirmation of a broken ankle and ligament damage.

The young Gold Coast defender will undergo surgery on Monday night.

Powell endured the sickening injury during the third quarter of Sunday's win over Adelaide where his right leg got caught awkwardly under his body in a tackle.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Powell stretchered off after sickening leg injury Wil Powell is stretchered off the ground midway through the third term after suffering a gruesome right leg injury

Gold Coast football manager Wayne Campbell outlined the extent of the damage.

"It was a pretty severe injury," Campbell said.

"He’s dislocated and fractured his ankle with a bit of ligament damage in there as well.

"He spent the night in hospital last night, will be operated on today and will spend a couple more nights in hospital.

"He’s tough and he’s much-loved and we’re looking after him as best we can."

Ned McHenry and Wil Powell collide during Gold Coast's clash with Adelaide in round 14, 2022. Picture: Albert Perez, Getty Images

Campbell said he was confident the club's medical and high performance department could have Powell "up and going for pre-season next year".

Play was delayed for more than five minutes as Powell was taken from the field on a medi-cab before being immediately whisked to hospital.

The 22-year-old has been an integral member of the Suns' team over recent seasons, playing 69 games after being a shock selection with the 19th pick in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft.