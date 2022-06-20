LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

THIS week promises to be one of the most intriguing rounds of footy, starting on Thursday night with second-placed Melbourne playing host to ladder leader Brisbane at the MCG.

However, there are two games beyond that which could determine the final make-up of the top eight.

Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge are back again on AFL Exchange looking ahead to the games of importance to the AFL ladder and the run to the finals.

Away from this weekend's matches, we're on the lookout for which player will be the next to reach the 700-goal mark, who is currently the All-Australian small forward, and which players deserve a NAB Rising Star nomination in 2022.

EPISODE GUIDE

1.30: Who wins on Thursday night … Melbourne or Brisbane?

6.40: Which game on Super Saturday has the biggest finals implications?

10.30: If a team outside the top-eight is going to come in … who will it be?

15.20: SEGMENT – Things That Should Happen

18.10: Are the Eagles getting enough cattle back to get off the bottom?

20.40: Who are the players that still need a NAB AFL Rising Star nomination?

22.50: Who is your All-Australian small forward?

25.33: SEGMENT – Death, Taxes And …

30.56: Who will be the next AFL player to 700 goals?