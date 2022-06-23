A WEEK filled with mouthwatering top-eight match ups presents an intriguing round of tipping, with ladder leaders Melbourne and Brisbane kicking proceedings off on Thursday night.
While the two sides are separated on the ladder by a percentage of just 0.2, one team is a heavy favourite among our expert tipsters.
Our tipsters were in total agreement for three games - including one top-eight clash - but it's the match between cellar dwellers West Coast and the Bombers which has divided our experts.
Cal Twomey is top of the leaderboard but Nat Edwards is nipping at his heels, only one point behind. They've tipped differently for two games, so could this be the round Nat jumps ahead?
Check out all our experts' tips below.
CALLUM TWOMEY
Melbourne - 11 points
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 82
NAT EDWARDS
Melbourne - 10 points
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Fremantle
Geelong
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 81
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane - 18 points
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Geelong
Sydney
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 2
Total: 80
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Melbourne - 11 points
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Carlton
Richmond
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Last week: 4
Total: 80
JOSH GABELICH
Melbourne - 12 points
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Richmond
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Last week: 2
Total: 80
MATTHEW LLOYD
Melbourne - five points
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Last week: 3
Total: 80
SARAH OLLE
Melbourne - six points
Western Bulldogs
West Coast Eagles
Fremantle
Geelong
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Last week: 3
Total: 80
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane – 14 points
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Fremantle
Geelong
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Last week: 4
Total: 79
KANE CORNES
Melbourne - 19 points
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Fremantle
Geelong
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 78
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Melbourne – 12 points
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Fremantle
Geelong
Sydney
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 2
Total: 77
SARAH BLACK
Melbourne – eight points
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Fremantle
Geelong
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 2
Total: 73
MITCH ROBINSON
Brisbane – 12 points
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Geelong
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Last week: 2
Total: 72
TOTALS
Melbourne 9-3 Brisbane
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Hawthorn
West Coast 6-6 Essendon
Carlton 4-8 Fremantle
Geelong 8-4 Richmond
Sydney 12-0 St Kilda
North Melbourne 0-12 Adelaide
Collingwood 10-2 Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide 9-3 Gold Coast