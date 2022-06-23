Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

A WEEK filled with mouthwatering top-eight match ups presents an intriguing round of tipping, with ladder leaders Melbourne and Brisbane kicking proceedings off on Thursday night.

While the two sides are separated on the ladder by a percentage of just 0.2, one team is a heavy favourite among our expert tipsters.

Our tipsters were in total agreement for three games - including one top-eight clash - but it's the match between cellar dwellers West Coast and the Bombers which has divided our experts.

Cal Twomey is top of the leaderboard but Nat Edwards is nipping at his heels, only one point behind. They've tipped differently for two games, so could this be the round Nat jumps ahead?

Check out all our experts' tips below.

CALLUM TWOMEY

Melbourne - 11 points

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Adelaide

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 82

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne - 10 points

Western Bulldogs

West Coast

Fremantle

Geelong

Sydney

Adelaide

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 81

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 18 points

Western Bulldogs

West Coast

Carlton

Geelong

Sydney

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 2

Total: 80

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne - 11 points

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Carlton

Richmond

Sydney

Adelaide

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Last week: 4

Total: 80

JOSH GABELICH

Melbourne - 12 points

Western Bulldogs

West Coast

Carlton

Richmond

Sydney

Adelaide

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Last week: 2

Total: 80

MATTHEW LLOYD

Melbourne - five points

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Adelaide

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Last week: 3

Total: 80

SARAH OLLE

Melbourne - six points

Western Bulldogs

West Coast Eagles

Fremantle

Geelong

Sydney

Adelaide

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Last week: 3

Total: 80

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane – 14 points

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Fremantle

Geelong

Sydney

Adelaide

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Last week: 4

Total: 79

KANE CORNES

Melbourne - 19 points

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Fremantle

Geelong

Sydney

Adelaide

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 78

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne – 12 points

Western Bulldogs

West Coast

Fremantle

Geelong

Sydney

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 2

Total: 77

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne – eight points

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Fremantle

Geelong

Sydney

Adelaide

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 2

Total: 73

MITCH ROBINSON

Brisbane – 12 points

Western Bulldogs

West Coast

Carlton

Geelong

Sydney

Adelaide

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Last week: 2

Total: 72

TOTALS

Melbourne 9-3 Brisbane

Western Bulldogs 12-0 Hawthorn

West Coast 6-6 Essendon

Carlton 4-8 Fremantle

Geelong 8-4 Richmond

Sydney 12-0 St Kilda

North Melbourne 0-12 Adelaide

Collingwood 10-2 Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide 9-3 Gold Coast