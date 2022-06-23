A WEEK filled with mouthwatering top-eight match ups presents an intriguing round of tipping, with ladder leaders Melbourne and Brisbane kicking proceedings off on Thursday night.

While the two sides are separated on the ladder by a percentage of just 0.2, one team is a heavy favourite among our expert tipsters.

Our tipsters were in total agreement for three games - including one top-eight clash - but it's the match between cellar dwellers West Coast and the Bombers which has divided our experts.

Cal Twomey is top of the leaderboard but Nat Edwards is nipping at his heels, only one point behind. They've tipped differently for two games, so could this be the round Nat jumps ahead?

Check out all our experts' tips below.

Check out the R15 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.

CALLUM TWOMEY

Melbourne - 11 points
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood
Gold Coast

Last week: 3
Total: 82

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne - 10 points
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Fremantle
Geelong
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood
Gold Coast

Last week: 3
Total: 81

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 18 points
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Geelong
Sydney
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 2
Total: 80

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne - 11 points
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Carlton
Richmond
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide

Last week: 4
Total: 80

JOSH GABELICH

Melbourne - 12 points 
Western Bulldogs 
West Coast
Carlton 
Richmond 
Sydney 
Adelaide 
Collingwood 
Port Adelaide

Last week: 2
Total: 80

MATTHEW LLOYD

Melbourne - five points
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide

Last week: 3
Total: 80

SARAH OLLE

Melbourne - six points
Western Bulldogs 
West Coast Eagles 
Fremantle
Geelong
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood 
Port Adelaide

Last week: 3
Total: 80

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane – 14 points
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Fremantle
Geelong
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide

Last week: 4
Total: 79

KANE CORNES

Melbourne - 19 points
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Fremantle
Geelong
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 78

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne – 12 points
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Fremantle
Geelong
Sydney
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide 

Last week: 2
Total: 77

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne – eight points
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Fremantle
Geelong
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood
Gold Coast

Last week: 2
Total: 73

MITCH ROBINSON

Brisbane – 12 points
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Geelong
Sydney
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide

Last week: 2
Total: 72

TOTALS
Melbourne 9-3 Brisbane
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Hawthorn
West Coast 6-6 Essendon
Carlton 4-8 Fremantle
Geelong 8-4 Richmond
Sydney 12-0 St Kilda
North Melbourne 0-12 Adelaide
Collingwood 10-2 Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide 9-3 Gold Coast