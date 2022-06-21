Sean Lemmens in action during Gold Coast's clash against Adelaide in round 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ROBUST defender Sean Lemmens says Gold Coast has the depth to cover its injury-hit backline ahead of a season-defining month of football.

The Suns have lost Lachie Weller (knee), Wil Powell (ankle) and Connor Budarick (hamstring) in the past two matches, with the latter the only one coming back this season.

It's a cruel blow to a defensive unit that has established a nice blend of negating, intercept marking, run-and-carry and penetrating ball use.

Following Sunday's 43-point win over Adelaide, Lemmens told AFL.com.au he was confident whoever Stuart Dew called on would do the job.

Izak Rankine celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Adelaide in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're a really connected back six or seven and we bat deeper than that," Lemmens said.

"The lads in the VFL are very connected and play a selfless brand of footy."

Lemmens, who missed Gold Coast's previous two wins over Hawthorn and North Melbourne under the League's health and safety protocols, always defends the opposition's best small forward.

Jy Farrar and Oleg Markov – who can also push up to a wing to cover Powell's vacancy – have added some run alongside the Suns' three key defenders.

Wil Powell is stretchered off the field during round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Depending on how long Budarick misses, it's the final two spots Dew has to fill ahead of crucial matches against Port Adelaide, Collingwood, Richmond and Essendon.

Jack Bowes came on as the medi-sub against the Crows to play his first game of the season, and despite training and playing in the midfield this year, has spent much of his time at senior level in the backline.

The untried Jez McLennan has played well at the lower level, while Jeremy Sharp and Rory Atkins could also play on the wing if Markov plays in the back six.

"You're not going to hide the fact you're disappointed those guys got injured, we're really, really close mates and I love playing alongside them," Lemmens said.

"Some guys playing VFL will get an opportunity and they'll grab it."