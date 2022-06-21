Brisbane's Harris Andrews enters the field for the round eight match against West Coast at the Gabba on May 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE vice-captain Harris Andrews says he won't be using external criticism as fuel for his own performance, but concedes he needs to improve for the Lions to chase a premiership in 2022.

Andrews will play his 150th game in Thursday night's blockbuster against Melbourne at the MCG and said the Lions' mid-season bye was the perfect chance to reflect on his form.

The 25-year-old full-back has been the centre of media scrutiny the past six weeks, with some questioning his urgency in defence.

Harris Andrews takes a mark in defence during Brisbane's round nine match against Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on May 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Andrews said he heard the commentary, but was more concerned with the thoughts of his teammates and coaches.

"You do hear it and you see it but at the same time, it's all about what happens inside the four walls and what I can do to be better every day," Andrews said on Tuesday.

"I'd be remiss if I said I didn’t hear any of the discussion that goes on about my form, but at the same time I want to hold myself to high standards.

"I'll come into the club each week, set myself to improve.

"I know what I need to do to perform well for the team and I'll just focus on that."

Oscar McInerney (L) and Harris Andrews (R) celebrate victory after Brisbane's round seven win over Sydney at the SCG on May 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The two-time Therabody All-Australian has been among the best key defenders in the competition in one-on-one contests, helping Brisbane to the top of the table.

He said he didn't need motivation from elsewhere to play his best footy.

"There have been times I have been down a little bit," he said.

Harris Andrews flies over the pack for a spoil. Picture: AFL Photos

"I need to be better, and my teammates are extremely reliant on me to be at my best when we're playing at our best.

"I'm just excited about the second half of the year.

"We've played finals the last three years and haven't made it to the big dance, that's all the motivation I need."

Harris Andrews spoils Tom Hawkins in R4, 2022 Geelong v Brisbane. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko trained on Tuesday, but would be assessed over the next 24 hours as he tries to overcome a hamstring injury to face the Demons.

Andrews said he expected the best from the under-fire premier as Brisbane sought to win its first game at the MCG since 2014.

"They've got a point to prove now. They've lost their last three games and probably aren't playing the footy they want to play," he said.

"We're looking to start the second half of the year in good form. We think we've got a great opportunity."