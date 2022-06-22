Dayne Zorko is helped off the field during the R13 clash between Brisbane and St Kilda at the Gabba on June 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE captain Dayne Zorko is out of Thursday night's blockbuster against Melbourne, with coach Chris Fagan confirming the veteran had not overcome his hamstring strain.

Zorko suffered the injury in the round 13 win against St Kilda, and despite training strongly in the Lions' main session on Tuesday will not take his place in the 23.

Speaking at Brisbane Airport on Wednesday morning, Fagan was tight-lipped on Zorko's replacement, but was confident the 33-year-old would return the following week.

"He was close, but I think it's best to give him a rest, take the opportunity of the bye plus another week," Fagan said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Big blow for Lions with skipper Zorko subbed out The Lions suffer a horrible injury concern with captain Dayne Zorko ruled out of the game following this play

"Yesterday at training, the running he was doing, I thought he was moving as well as I've seen him move. I was pretty buoyed by that.

"It may not hurt him just to have this little break and then launch for the last eight games of the season.

"That's what I'm hoping for, and on the evidence I saw yesterday, I think that could well be the case."

Zorko will be one of at least two changes, with Darcy Gardiner also to miss after spending time in hospital following the win over the Saints with fluid on his lungs.

Darcy Gardiner in action during the R13 clash between Brisbane and St Kilda at the Gabba on June 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fagan said he expected the "best version" of Melbourne after the premier suffered three straight losses before its bye.

The match has extra significance for the Lions, who will be trying to break an eight-year drought at the MCG.

"We're certainly looking forward to the opportunity (to play there)," Fagan said.

R20-22 FIXTURE Friday night blockbusters. derbies locked in

"The last time we played there was round one of 2020, which by half-time the competition had been cancelled.

"It was a weird day. An empty MCG just didn't feel right.

"It'd be good to do it (win) if we do it.

"If we can't, we'll just wait for another opportunity, it's as simple as that.

"There's been all these hoodoos we've been able to overcome, this is just another one, another step in our journey.

"Hopefully we can do it, but it's a 50-50 bet at the moment, they're a good side."