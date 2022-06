Steven May and Max Gawn during Melbourne's clash with Gold Coast in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Steven May's back, and he's got a lot of making-up to do

- Can the Lions prove they're the real deal?

- Damo tips 'an absolute frenzy' of offers for Jordan De Goey

- Josh's call on the big Sun who's in surprise Brownlow contention

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.