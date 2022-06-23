Joe Daniher tackles Angus Brayshaw during the R15 clash between Brisbane and Melbourne at the MCG on June 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

TOP SPOT on the ladder is up for grabs when Melbourne and Brisbane face off in a Thursday night blockbuster.

The two sides currently sit in second and first place respectively - separated by a percentage of only 0.2 - but tonight's clash gives one side the opportunity to solidify its standing.

To bank the four points, Brisbane will have to win at the MCG for the first time since Round 21, 2014.

The Lions have only played at the MCG nine times since that win over Collingwood.

Against the Dees, they'll be without captain Dayne Zorko (hamstring), while dynamic forward Zac Bailey will also miss through the League's health and safety protocols.

The Dees will be looking to get their premiership defence back on track after three losses in a row, and will be bolstered by the return of important defender Steven May.

They'll be without captain Max Gawn however, with young ruck/forward Luke Jackson shouldering the majority of rucking duties solo.

Melbourne v Brisbane at the MCG, 7.20pm

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Melbourne: Jayden Hunt

Brisbane: Callum Ah Chee