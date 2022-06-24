THE WESTERN Bulldogs' finals push continues with a clash against Hawthorn, while West Coast has a chance to end its losing run on Friday night.

The Bulldogs (7-6) have won four of their past five and victory over the Hawks at Marvel Stadium would see them climb into the top eight ahead of the weekend.

BULLDOGS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

In contrast, Hawthorn (4-9) has lost seven of its past eight, although it has been competitive and has wins over Brisbane and Geelong in 2022.

The Bulldogs are without Tim English (concussion) and Taylor Duryea (knee), while Will Day (health and safety protocols) and Chad Wingard (calf) are out and Jack Gunston (ankle) is still sidelined for the Hawks, who welcome back Mitch Lewis.

West Coast is already on a club-worst nine-game losing run, but the Eagles have a chance to end that against Essendon.

EAGLES v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE

With senior players returning last week, West Coast (1-12) was much-improved in a loss to Geelong, and face a Bombers (3-10) side coming off a surprise win over St Kilda.

Tim Kelly and Liam Ryan are the big inclusions for West Coast, which loses Dom Sheed (shin) and Jeremy McGovern (ribs), while Essendon has brought in Kyle Langford and Will Snelling with Darcy Parish (calf) still out and Andrew McGrath (adductor) also sidelined.