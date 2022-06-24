Darcy Byrne-Jones looks on during the Power's clash against St Kilda in round seven on April 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide has suffered a blow with defender Darcy Byrne-Jones ruled out of Sunday's crucial clash against Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval.

The 2020 All-Australian has entered the AFL's health and safety protocols, joining fellow defender Tom Clurey as a confirmed absence under the protocols.

The Power also lost Zak Butters and Brynne Teakle to injury from last week's side that beat Sydney.

Veteran Travis Boak will return, while Sam Mayes has been added to the extended squad, which will be cut to 22 on Sunday afternoon.

It's a must-win match for both sides as they look to keep in touch with the top eight.

