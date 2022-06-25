CARLTON has been forced into a very late change with Matt Owies suffering an injury in the warm-up.
Owies will be replaced in the team by Jesse Motlop with Will Setterfield now the medical sub.
The Dockers are going in as selected with Mitch Crowden the sub.
Carlton v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Carlton: Matt Owies replaced in selected side by Jesse Motlop
MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Will Setterfield
Fremantle: Mitch Crowden
