SUPER Saturday kicks off when Carlton hosts Fremantle in a mouthwatering clash with massive top-four implications.

The wounded Blues are in fifth place, but could draw level with the Dockers and Lions on 10 wins with a victory, while Freo could join Melbourne at the summit with the four points.

Michael Voss lost yet another defender to injury last week with mid-season rookie Sam Durdin going down, leaving Brodie Kemp as the next man up.

Crafty forward Josh Honey is also in for his first game of the season with Jack Martin succumbing to a calf injury.

The Dockers will be out to stretch the Blues' defence with spearhead Matt Taberner returning, along with speedy pair Liam Henry and Michael Frederick.

But Michael Walters is out with a calf injury, joining Blake Acres (hamstring) and Sam Switkowski (back) on the sidelines.

Match Previews R15: Carlton v Fremantle Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Blues and Dockers at Marvel Stadium.

Carlton v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Carlton: Jesse Motlop

Fremantle: Mitch Crowden

FOLLOW IT LIVE Blues v Dockers