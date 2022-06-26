North Melbourne v Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Flynn Perez
Adelaide: Chayce Jones
KANGAROOS v CROWS Follow it live
Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Collingwood: Trey Ruscoe
Greater Western Sydney: Callum Brown
PIES v GIANTS Follow it live
Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Port Adelaide: Sam Mayes
Gold Coast: Brayden Fiorini
POWER v SUNS Follow it live