North Melbourne v Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Flynn Perez
Adelaide: Chayce Jones

KANGAROOS v CROWS Follow it live

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Collingwood: Trey Ruscoe
Greater Western Sydney: Callum Brown

PIES v GIANTS Follow it live

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Port Adelaide: Sam Mayes
Gold Coast: Brayden Fiorini

POWER v SUNS Follow it live