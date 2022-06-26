NORTH Melbourne plays host to Adelaide at its home away from home - Blundstone Arena in Hobart - in what looms as possibly the Roos' biggest chance to bank another win before season's end.

The Kangaroos sit last on the ladder after West Coast's win over Essendon on Friday night, but will be bolstered by some big-name inclusions.

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

KANGAROOS v CROWS Follow it live

Ben McKay (concussion) and Cam Zurhaar (foot) return to the fold, while father-son hope Jackson Archer (son of club legend Glenn) will make his much-anticipated debut.

While North is looking to avoid a 12th straight defeat, Adelaide will enter the match riding on a high after almost knocking off the highly-fancied Suns.

The Crows closed a 36-point deficit to 13 during a frantic final term last week, before the Suns held on with five late goals.

Currently in 15th place on the ladder, a win could propel the Crows as high as 13th place.

Riley Thilthorpe, who went down with an ankle injury in the match against the Suns, is a huge loss, but the Crows will welcome back exciting midfielder Harry Schoenberg who earned a recall after a solid outing in the SANFL last weekend (27 disposals and five inside 50s).

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R15: North Melbourne v Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and Crows at Blundstone Arena.

North Melbourne v Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

North Melbourne: Flynn Perez

Adelaide: Chayce Jones