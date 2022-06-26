IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Something special brewing at Collingwood
- Finals race: Are the Saints done?
- Dozens of problems at North
In today's episode
0:30 – Collingwood’s new coach is proving a brilliant appointment
6:04 – The Pies’ big man problem
7:52 – The finals race is still white hot
9:30 – Port’s young star with his kicking boots on
10:35 – The Saints are struggling
13:18 – Where to begin with North Melbourne?
15:59 – The review at the Bombers needs consequences
17:53 – Tom Stewart’s bump on Dion Prestia
20:00 – Nat’s difficult conditions for watching footy this weekend