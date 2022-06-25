Richmond's Dion Prestia was injured after a clash in round 15 against Geelong at the MCG on June 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong defender Tom Stewart is almost certain to get the attention of the Match Review Officer after a first quarter clash with Richmond star Dion Prestia.

The Tigers midfielder was left dazed and confused following the incident and was subbed off almost immediately with concussion after receiving a forceful elbow from the All-Australian defender..

CATS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

Prestia had tapped a loose ball to Tigers teammate Jack Graham before Stewart came in late and clipped the triple premiership star with his elbow.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Stewart in hot water after Prestia KO'd in this incident Tom Stewart will face a nervous wait after a high bump knocks out Dion Prestia

Prestia was helped off the ground by trainers and then replaced in the match by Tigers big man Ivan Soldo.

The incident is certain to attract attention from the match review officer and Stewart could be facing a hefty suspension.

Dion Prestia is helped by medical staff after being knocked out against Geelong in round 15 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Stewart was in deep conversation with Cats coach Chris Scott during the quarter-time break as the 29-year-old appeared to be upset with his actions.