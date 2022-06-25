Geelong defender Tom Stewart is almost certain to get the attention of the Match Review Officer after a first quarter clash with Richmond star Dion Prestia.
The Tigers midfielder was left dazed and confused following the incident and was subbed off almost immediately with concussion after receiving a forceful elbow from the All-Australian defender..
Prestia had tapped a loose ball to Tigers teammate Jack Graham before Stewart came in late and clipped the triple premiership star with his elbow.
Prestia was helped off the ground by trainers and then replaced in the match by Tigers big man Ivan Soldo.
The incident is certain to attract attention from the match review officer and Stewart could be facing a hefty suspension.
Stewart was in deep conversation with Cats coach Chris Scott during the quarter-time break as the 29-year-old appeared to be upset with his actions.