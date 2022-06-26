Todd Goldstein and Tarryn Thomas walk off the field during round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne coach David Noble revealed Tarryn Thomas was struggling after the death of his grandmother following criticism of the youngster's effort in the Kangaroos' 57-point loss to Adelaide.

Thomas finished last on the possession count with just three in his bottom-placed side's heavy loss in Hobart on Sunday.

"(Tarryn) has had a bereavement in his family this week and has really struggled. His nan passed away," Noble said after the match.

KANGAROOS v CROWS

"He wanted to play for his nan and I’m sure he’s disappointed with the game that he put forward.

"He won’t be flying home with us … he’ll be going back to support his family."

During commentary on Fox Footy, two-time North Melbourne premiership winner David King said Thomas did not look focused.

"What we’ve seen today has been a player that’s completely disinterested in this game of football. That’s a harsh comment, but I’ve watched him closely," King said.

Noble said he didn't hear King's comments but could understand the criticism. Thomas, 22, was returning to the top grade after being dropped for not meeting training standards.

"There is some circumstances around it but when you get on the field, there’s a level I think you need to bring. But he (Thomas) struggled," Noble said.

Following the club's 12th-straight loss, Noble is set to speak this week with long-time AFL club administrator Geoff Walsh, who was recently appointed in a short-term advisory role.

"I feel it'll be a reinforcement of what we're currently doing. But if there's something fresh ... then we're all for getting better," Noble said.

"None of us like where we're at at the moment."

Cameron Zurhaar reacts after missing a shot on goal during round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Noble's Adelaide counterpart Matthew Nicks was full of praise for young forward Darcy Fogarty, who kicked four goals and produced the highlight of the game with a flying grab in the second quarter.

"He’s playing with confidence and really backing himself in," Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks said.

"That would be one of his best (games of the year). It’s a reward for effort.

"He’s put the work in both on and off the field. He’s getting exactly what he deserves."

It was the Crows' fifth victory this year and second from their past three games ahead of a big challenge of Melbourne on Saturday.

"There’s a real big fish next week. That’s the goal. We’ll give it everything we’ve got. If our guys bring four quarters like they did, we’ll enjoy taking on any challenge," Nicks said.