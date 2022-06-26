Orazio Fantasia celebrates a goal for Port Adelaide against St Kilda in R7, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has implored his team to "stay in the moment" as it prepares to gain some big inclusions ahead of next weekend's critical clash with Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

Port continued its improbable mid-season revival with a two-point victory over Gold Coast on Sunday and now sits just a win plus percentage outside the top eight after a 0-5 start to the season.

And the cavalry could be on the way to face the fourth-placed Dockers.

Hinkley has confirmed ruckman Scott Lycett (shoulder) would "probably" be available to play after 12 weeks on the sidelines, while also hinting livewire Orazio Fantasia could come back into the senior team after dominating in the SANFL at the weekend.

Midfielder Zak Butters (knee) was less likely to return.

Hinkley said the key to Port's winning form was simple, including its heart-stopping triumph in a "cracking" game against the Suns.

"We've stayed really narrow in the focus … and that's what we should continue to do, stay in the moment," Hinkley said.

"You can't start thinking about anything other than just trying to win every game.

"The competition will throw up plenty of strange things over the next eight weeks.

"We've got really strong form, but we have to continue to focus on next week and we will."

Hinkley said Fantasia was "pushing hard" for selection, while Lycett would be strongly considered.

"He's a mature player, so we'll make the call on what's best for us and for Scott.

"The great thing about doing a shoulder is you're not lacking conditioning when you come back.

"Scott won't mind me saying this, he's not the most skilful player we've got going out there, but he's a big competitor and that gives us good reason to think long and hard."

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew had mixed emotions after his team had its three-game winning streak snapped.

He said they were sluggish in giving up a 26-point first-quarter lead, but praised their efforts to fight back.

"We had an opportunity to win it," Dew said.

"We just keep coming. We've got to make sure we bottle that.

"We certainly felt like Port played their best game of the year. If we force opposition to do that, not that we want to wear it, but I think our guys need to take some confidence from that."

Dew said second-year midfielder Alex Davies had tweaked his knee in the final quarter and was "highly doubtful" to play Collingwood next week.