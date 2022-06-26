ROUND 15 was a combination of celebrating the end of the byes while also dealing with the aftermath of Braydon Preuss’s tackle on Tim English and the multiple consequences coaches were faced with as a result. For example, I have a mate who covered the suspended Preuss with Callum Jamieson who had two possessions from his 71 minutes for a score of seven.

On the flipside, those who were faced with the ruck dilemma and selected the value options in Luke Jackson and Rowan Marshall, who were both missing their number-one counterparts at their respective clubs, were rewarded with huge efforts, scoring 125 and 131 respectively to be among the high scorers of the round.

As far as captains go… you only have to look at the leaderboard to see a number of our popular big names absent, with a number of them falling short of triple figures.

Fantasy Pig of the week

After four sub-100 scores, Jake Lloyd finally looked himself again against the Saints, finding the ball at will with 39 possessions and nine marks for a round-high score of 141, doing the bulk of his work across half-back. He has had a significant price drop since the start of the year and if this game kickstarts his season, he will be a massive bargain for the run home. To put his turnaround in form in perspective, he scored 93 more points this week than last week.

Honourable mentions

Hugh McCluggage continued his great form, making it three 110+ scores on the run with an impressive 136, which included 11 tackles, while hard-running Power winger Karl Amon matched this feat, also making it three 110+ scores on the trot with 136. Rowan Marshall took full advantage of his opportunity to hold down the number-one ruck mantle for the Saints with a season-high 131, including a whopping 42 hit outs and seven marks.

St Kilda's Rowan Marshall and Sydney's Tom Hickey compete in R15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TOP ROUND SCORERS

Jake Lloyd DEF 141 Hugh McCluggage MID 136 Karl Amon MID 136 Rowan Marshall FWD/RUC 131 Rory Laird MID 129 Stephen Coniglio MID/FWD 129 Seb Ross MID 127 Luke Jackson FWD/RUC 125 Jack Steele MID 124 Aaron Hall DEF 124

Cash cows of the round

The best player with a starting price under $300k will be awarded the Michael Barlow Medal as the best cash cow of the year.

The votes for round 15:

5 – Willie Rioli West Coast, MID/FWD – 94

The exciting Eagle may have been quiet last week after an extended layoff, but he made up for it this week to be the highest rookie-priced scorer.

4 – Tristan Xerri North Melbourne, FWD/RUC - 92

The big fella is back in form after some quiet scores following injury. He has now scored 82 and 92 in his last two hit outs.

3 – Nic Martin Essendon, MID/FWD - 89

The Bomber youngster is one consistent machine! He managed another three votes this week which is enough to get him over the top of Nick Daicos to sit at the top of the leaderboard.

Nic Martin celebrates an Essendon goal against West Coast in R15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

2 – Ryan Gardner Western Bulldogs, DEF- 83

The 25-year-old managed his highest score of the year following an impressive outing that included 20 possessions and nine marks.

2 – Tyson Stengle Geelong, FWD- 83

Back-to-back 80s from the impressive Cats recruit has ensured his name stays in the mix with the big boys on the leaderboard.

LEADERBOARD: Nic Martin 35, Nick Daicos 34, Tyson Stengle 22, Tristan Xerri 22, Willie Rioli 14, Ben Hobbs 12.

Rage trades

Tom Stewart GEELONG, DEF

The superstar Cat defender is set for some time on the sidelines following an uncharacteristic bump against the Tigers’ Dion Prestia. He had another outstanding game for his coaches, playing a whopping 94 per cent time on ground while collecting 29 possessions and taking six marks for 106. Unfortunately, his price doesn’t reflect his sensational season following his round 12 concussion and score of 44.

Nick Daicos COLLINGWOOD, DEF/MID

After back-to-back triple-figure scores, the Pie ball magnet deserved to hang around until his big scores ran out. Although he was still impressive with 25 possessions, his mark and tackle count were down which resulted in a score of just 66. It’s time to move the legendary cash cow on.

Tom Mitchell HAWTHORN, MID

The Pig’s role has become too inconsistent under Sam Mitchell and the Hawks aren’t getting the most out of their superstar ball magnet as a result. After being unleashed through the midfield with scores of 120, 112 and 112, his role has changed again the past two weeks and his scores reflect that with returns of 70 and 81.

