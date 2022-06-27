Collingwood's Oliver Henry celebrates a goal against Hawthorn in round 12 at the MCG on June 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COMETH the moment, cometh the man.

Right now, Oliver Henry is proving to be the man in clutch moments, just like his brother was against Richmond on Saturday.

The younger Henry, who is just 19 and only has 21 games next to his name, has kicked 11 of his 20 goals this season during fourth quarters when the game is on the line, many in crucial moments in front of blockbuster crowds, including late on Queen's Birthday.

Henry the hero with giant grab late Oliver Henry pops up for a pivotal mark in the final term and coolly slots the resulting set shot

Only two players have kicked more fourth quarter goals than the Geelong Falcons product in 2022 – Isaac Heeney (15.2) and Jeremy Cameron (14.3) – with Charlie Curnow, Max King and Mitch Lewis also slotting 11 majors in the final 30 minutes.

Although none of those names above come close to Henry's percentage of goals coming in the fourth quarter (55 per cent), which grows to 80 per cent for second half goals.

Henry has 11.3 on the board in final quarters, including 9.2 from set shots.

Oliver Henry celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The 2020 first-round pick kicked the winning goal in the four-point win over Hawthorn in round 12, 90 seconds after missing from almost the identical spot on the ground.

That goal came a week after kicking two final quarter goals to help defeat Carlton by the same margin in front of more than 80,000 people at the MCG.

Then there was the unforgettable performance against Fremantle in round 10 when he was activated into the game after Mason Cox was substituted out and ended up kicking three fourth-quarter goals to finish with four for the game in the most impactful performance by a medi-sub yet.

Oliver Henry marks the ball against Phil Davis during Collingwood and GWS' round 15 match at the MCG on June 26, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Hard to believe this is the same Henry who missed five shots at goal against the Western Bulldogs in round nine, during a performance where he told AFL.com.au he psyched himself out before working on his mental skills in the aftermath.

Whatever he did, it has worked.

Henry also kicked one of his two goals against Richmond in the final quarter of the round eight game at the MCG, as well as two against St Kilda on the opening Friday night of the season.

Oliver twists and wows all with this stunner Oliver Henry adds another impressive goal to his highlight reel with this crazy snap on the boundary

Only 30 players in the competition have kicked more goals than Henry in 2022, who also spent a three-game block in the VFL where he kicked 12 goals to earn another senior opportunity.

Charlie Cameron (31 goals) and Tyson Stengle (29 goals) are leading the way when it comes to smaller options inside 50, while Jack Ginnivan (23 goals), Lincoln McCarthy, Dylan Moore and Cody Weightman (all three are on 21) are just ahead of Henry who is neither a tall or small.

Oliver Henry celebrates a goal during Collingwood's round 12 match against Hawthorn at the MCG on June 5, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

With Collingwood announcing Darcy Cameron’s new three-year deal after the final siren on Sunday night, Henry is the next priority signature for Graham Wright, Derek Hine and the list management team inside the AIA Centre.

Maybe the club will reveal that contract moments after another Henry goal at the death.

Most goals in fourth quarters in 2022