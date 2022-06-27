NORTH Melbourne president Sonja Hood concedes the club's record-breaking run of heavy defeats is "deeply concerning" and the source of growing frustration.

Hood pleaded for patience in a letter to Kangaroos members on Monday night as veteran administrator Geoff Walsh embarks on a review of the club's football department.

It comes amid increasing pressure on coach David Noble and his support staff, as well as the playing group, following Sunday's 57-point thrashing from Adelaide.

The result was the Kangaroos' 12th consecutive defeat and left them anchored to the bottom of the ladder, one win and percentage adrift of West Coast.

North's average losing margin during the active streak is 59 points and they have become the first team in AFL/VFL history to lose 10 consecutive games by 40 points or more.

Jed Anderson and Jy Simpkin after North Melbourne's loss to Adelaide in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"When I wrote to members after round eight, I expressed frustration with our football performance to that point," Hood wrote in Monday night's letter, which was posted on the club's website.

"That frustration, shared across our club, has grown as the season has progressed.

"By round 15, with no discernible improvement, patience among our supporters and members is, understandably, wearing thin.

"We always knew this year would be hard, but the extent of our losses is deeply concerning."

North Melbourne coach David Noble speaks to his player against Adelaide in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hood on Monday met with Walsh, who has one month at North Melbourne to determine what is and is not working within the football department.

A summary of Walsh's findings will be released to members.

"He'll bring 30 years of industry experience and will provide objectivity and deeper analysis of our operations while those in the football department go about completing their day-to-day roles," Hood wrote.

"In the meantime, we ask for your patience with the process, and support for our staff and players who are working as hard as they can to turn this around," Hood wrote.

The Kangaroos face a tough ask to snap their losing streak when they take on second-placed Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.