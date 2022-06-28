Luke Jackson celebrates a goal against Brisbane in round 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.

- The race for Luke Jackson

- Do we trust the Lions?

- Fallout from Stewart's Tribunal hearing

- Port's prison bar guernsey

In today's episode

0:32 – Lachie Neale extends his contract at Brisbane

2:44 – Fremantle’s recruiting eye turns to the Demons

4:44 – How Luke Jackson could fit in Fremantle’s 22

7:15 – Brisbane’s midfield needs to bounce back

10:20 – The Tom Stewart punishment could have been resolved quicker

12:37 – Port Adelaide’s request to wear prison bars

14:37 – Kelvin Templeton’s story

17:30 – The AFLW draft fancy with an incredible sporting pedigree