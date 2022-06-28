COLLINGWOOD midfielder Jordan De Goey has returned to the club for the first time since he was granted personal leave following his trip to Bali during the mid-season bye.

The 26-year-old joined in the Magpies' flush run on Tuesday afternoon, completing the 45-minute training session with the main group at the AIA Centre.

The Magpies expect De Goey to complete Thursday's main training session and be available for selection ahead of the trip to Queensland to face Gold Coast on Saturday night.

The club has Wednesday off and travels to the Gold Coast on Friday before holding its captain's run at Metricon Stadium later that day.

Jordan De Goey at Collingwood training on May 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

De Goey has not been at the club since before the mid-season bye after apologising for his inappropriate and disrespectful conduct in Indonesia that led to him receiving a $25,000 suspended fine and his contract negotiations halted.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae was hopeful on Sunday that De Goey would return to the club this week after the win over Greater Western Sydney, but uncertain on his return date at that time.

With Collingwood climbing to seventh on the ladder following a fifth straight win on Sunday, the club is now a game inside the top eight and only a game adrift of the top four with eight rounds to play.

Scott Pendlebury leads Collingwood off the ground after a win over Greater Western Sydney in round 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The return of De Goey would provide the Magpies with a major boost against Stuart Dew's men, who remain in the hunt for a maiden finals appearance.

More to come