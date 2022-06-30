BRISBANE is looking to recapture some form as the Western Bulldogs' finals push continues in a Thursday night blockbuster at the Gabba.

The Lions (10-4) have lost three of their past five to sit third on the ladder, although they are now just a win ahead of seventh-placed Collingwood.

In far better form, the Bulldogs have won five of their previous six games to sit in the eight, but the competition for finals spots is red-hot.

Last year's Grand Finalists are 8-6, like ninth-placed Richmond and 10th-placed St Kilda, but can jump above Sydney and the Pies into sixth with a win at the Gabba.

They will be without Caleb Daniel (knee) and Ed Richards (concussion), and Tim English (concussion) is also still sidelined, with Lachie Hunter coming in alongside Dominic Bedendo, who was taken with pick No.55 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft.

Brisbane has received a huge double boost with Dayne Zorko returning from his hamstring injury and Zac Bailey back after missing last week's loss to Melbourne due to being in health and safety protocols.