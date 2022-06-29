ST KILDA star Rowan Marshall has turned his back on rival offers to ink a lucrative five-year extension that ties him to Moorabbin until the end of 2027.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of trade speculation in recent months but has always been a priority re-signing for the Saints with Paddy Ryder in the twilight of his career.

Marshall could have signed a two-year extension that would have taken him through to free agency, but AFL.com.au can reveal he has put pen to paper on a longer deal.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

St Kilda list manager James Gallagher had been in discussions with Marshall’s management, Hemisphere Management Group, across the past six months, before both parties reached an agreement.

St Kilda's Rowan Marshall and Sydney's Tom Hickey compete in R15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Marshall has proven to be a revelation since being plucked from North Ballarat in the VFL as a 21-year-old via pick No.10 in the 2017 NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

The Portland product has since played 78 games in the red, white and black, finishing second behind Seb Ross in the 2019 Trevor Barker Award and fourth in 2020 before being limited to 13 games due to injuries last season.

Marshall signed a three-year extension in June 2019 amid a breakout season at Moorabbin, becoming even more valuable since then.

The Saints have been desperate to find a long-term ruck option since the club traded former top-10 pick Ben McEvoy to Hawthorn at the end of 2013 to accelerate the rebuild, drafting Rhys Stanley in 2010 before trading in Tom Hickey and former first-round pick Billy Longer.

Rowan Marshall in the room after St Kilda's win over Fremantle in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Veteran ruck Ryder remains out of contract for 2023 but has played to a standard that should result in a fresh deal if wants to play on next year.

In a week where St Kilda has been in the spotlight for an off-field incident after dropping a third straight game to fall out of the eight, the re-signing of one of the club’s best assets is a massive coup ahead of Friday night’s crunch game against Carlton.