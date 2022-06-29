Dion Prestia is helped from the ground during Richmond's clash with Geelong in round 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND is "pretty confident" Dion Prestia will return to face Gold Coast next week, while Trent Cotchin will miss at least the next fortnight.

Prestia was concussed after a bump from Tom Stewart during the Tigers' enthralling three-point loss to Geelong at the MCG on Saturday.

The Cats defender was handed a four-match ban, while Prestia will miss the Tigers' meeting with West Coast on Sunday.

But Richmond expects its midfielder to return in an important clash with the Suns in round 17.

"Dion's progressing well. He obviously pulled up not 100 per cent the day after the game, and the doctor has assessed him and he's now going into that 12-day concussion protocol, which is quite progressive," Richmond physical performance manager Peter Burge said.

"We're preparing him for the Gold Coast game next week. He'll move into some lighter exercise during the rest of this week and then progress into some non-contact training early next week.

"By the end of that week, we'll be able to move into that final stage of contact hopefully leading into the Gold Coast game. We feel pretty confident that he'll be right to play in that game in a fortnight."

Cotchin has been sidelined since round 14 with a clavicle injury and the former Tigers captain is set to miss at least another two weeks.

Trent Cotchin in action for Richmond against Carlton in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Trent had a plate put into where the crack was in his clavicle to reinforce it," Burge said.

"Now, there's just a period of time for that to heal and the bone to heal. So, we're really under the surgeon's instructions with this. He's probably going to miss a couple more weeks. As to exactly what his return game will be, we're not too sure at this stage, he certainly isn't playing this week or next week.

"But, he is back doing some non-contact training, he can actually run and move quite well and he feels pretty comfortable. He's actually going to get a good little block of training in and it's really down to the surgeon and our doctor as to when it's safe for him to play again, but it gives us a good opportunity in the meantime to tune him up a bit and get him ready for the final stages of the season."

Kane Lambert continues to be a "week-to-week proposition" due to his chronic long-term hip injury, while Noah Balta is likely to return from his hamstring injury against North Melbourne in round 18.