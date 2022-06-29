Jack Lukosius in action during Gold Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Lukosius is a chance to play his first game in eight weeks after overcoming a knee injury, while Connor Budarick will return to face Collingwood on Saturday night, Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew said.

Lukosius injured his posterior cruciate ligament in the round eight win against Sydney and is now just one good training session away from putting his hand up for selection again.

"Jack's done a lot of work, so the decision will be made after training tonight," Dew said on Wednesday afternoon.

Whether the former No.2 draft pick is selected to face the Magpies or has to come back through the VFL would then be decided.

Jack Lukosius kicks a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Sydney in round eight, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Lukosius has played a variety of roles in his first three-plus years at the Suns and had settled as a forward earlier this season.

With Mabior Chol and Levi Casboult forming a great combination, the third tall forward spot is up for grabs, with Chris Burgess playing against Port Adelaide on Sunday following the season-ending knee injury to exciting 20-year-old Joel Jeffrey.

One man that will be back for the Suns is Budarick, who missed the loss to Port with a hamstring strain.

Connor Budarick handballs during Gold Coast's round nine match against Fremantle at Metricon Stadium on May 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Dew said getting the lockdown defender back would be "fantastic" after he was close to playing at the weekend.

"This Collingwood team has won five in a row and beaten all the best teams in the comp," Dew said.

"That puts them up there with the competition standard and we expect them to bring that Saturday night."